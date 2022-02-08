Giancarlo Gialle Joins OpenPhone as Head of Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenPhone , developers of innovative phone services for small and midsize businesses, today announced that Giancarlo Gialle has joined the company as its head of sales. Giancarlo has a proven track record of scaling sales organizations and turbocharging revenue at companies focused on the SMB market. He joins OpenPhone to further support its mission of helping startups, small businesses, and individuals improve their communications.



Prior to joining OpenPhone, Giancarlo was the head of SMB, North America at Pinterest where he set the strategic direction and led the teams responsible for developing and growing the company’s product. While leading a 400-person sales team, Giancarlo grew Pinterest’s annual North America SMB business from $5 million to over $400 million in four years.

“We are honored to have Giancarlo join the OpenPhone team. His experience in leading successful sales teams and understanding the unique needs of small businesses will ignite OpenPhone’s already explosive rate of growth as we scale our business to deliver further innovation to our customers and the market,” said OpenPhone co-founder and CEO Mahyar Raissi.

OpenPhone is an app-based phone service that is disrupting the antiquated and clunky business telecommunications market. It replaces traditional business phones designed primarily for voice communication with intuitive and full-featured mobile and desktop applications. OpenPhone includes features such as messaging and collaborative tools to meet the needs of business and integrates with other productivity applications and tools on which businesses rely, such as HubSpot, Slack, email, and Zapier. OpenPhone automates workflows and enhances business relationships for a new generation of companies, startups, and professionals.

The company has grown rapidly in three years and already has more than 40,000 customers. OpenPhone has the highest rating of any business phone application in Apple's App Store and was named the best business phone by G2 and Capterra.

“I am excited to be joining the OpenPhone team as the company has cracked the code on simplifying communications for startups and small businesses all over the world,” said Giancarlo. “There has been an unmatched pace of innovation in collaborative applications in the last decade, but phone systems for small businesses have remained unchanged until now. I am excited to help put OpenPhone on millions of mobile phones and desktops and change the way businesses communicate.”

OpenPhone is available for iOS, Android, and web browsers. To learn more, visit OpenPhone.co .

About OpenPhone

