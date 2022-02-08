Regarding additional agreement to the contract for the purchase and sale of the isolated electricity system work service

English Lithuanian

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania (hereinafter – the TSO) informs, that on 8th February 2022 together with AB „Ignitis gamyba“ (hereinafter – Service provider) signed additional agreement (hereinafter – Agreement) to 31 December 2021 signed contract for the purchase and sale of the isolated electricity system work service (hereinafter – Contract).

In accordance with the Agreement, TSO will instruct the Service provider in advance to be prepared for uninterrupted electricity generation according to the submitted electricity generation schedule after the assessment of the probability on possible operation of the isolated electricity system. Upon receipt of such instruction, Service provider, in accordance with the Agreement, applicable laws, undertakes to comply with the electricity generation schedule under agreed terms and to purchase in advance the amount of natural gas required for electricity generation according to the schedule provided by the TSO.

