Hunters Collects Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best Cybersecurity Startup, XDR Product and Security Analytics

NEWTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunters announced today that it has been awarded Gold for Best Cybersecurity Startup, Extended Detection and Response (XDR) and Security Analytics for the 2022 Cybersecurity Global Excellence Awards.



Hunters’ SOC Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to incidents that matter across the entire attack surface. Global enterprises, including leading Fortune 500 companies in financial services, media, retail and manufacturing choose Hunters as their main SOC platform, replacing their SIEM.

Hunters’ ability to ingest and normalize data from all security data sources at a predictable cost is key to seeing and stopping attacks. Its built-in detection engineering, data correlation and automatic investigation helps security teams overcome volume, complexity and false positives.

“I am proud of the work from the Hunters team as we increase momentum following the Series C round,” said Uri May, CEO and co-founder of Hunters. “We are continuing our commitment to disrupting this space, and it is an honor to be recognized for our leading SOC platform.”

"We congratulate Hunters for the recognition as a Gold award winner in the Best Cybersecurity Startup, XDR and Security Analytics categories," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize ground-breaking companies, leaders, and products that demonstrate innovation and leadership in the information security community. The awards are produced by Cybersecurity Insiders in partnership with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into over 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals’ vast experience to honor the world’s best cybersecurity products, professionals, and organizations.

View the list of the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Award winners here: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2022-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/

About Hunters

Hunters’ SOC Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to security incidents across their entire attack surface. We enable vendor-agnostic data ingestion and normalization at a predictable cost. Our built-in detection engineering, data correlation, and automatic investigation helps teams overcome volume, complexity, and false positives. Hunters mitigates real threats faster and more reliably than SIEMs, ultimately reducing customers' overall security risk. Learn how enterprises like Booking.com, Snowflake, Netgear and Cimpress leverage Hunters’ SOC Platform to empower their security teams at https://hunters.ai.

Hunters is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including Stripes, YL Ventures, DTCP, Cisco Investments, Bessemer Venture Partners, U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Microsoft’s venture fund M12, Blumberg Capital, Snowflake, Databricks, and Okta.

Hunters was recognized as the SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist for Best Threat Detection Technology and winner of the CISO Choice Awards: Security Analytics and Security Operations.

