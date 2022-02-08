Windsor Fashions Launches Caroline Manning Prom Edit

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC , the shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its collaboration with fashion and lifestyle content creator Caroline Manning. This will be the first of three influencer curated collections to support the Prom season.



As one of the first evening wear moments in a girl's life, Prom begins with selecting the perfect dress. Windsor, the ultimate destination for girls looking to find the perfect prom dress, tapped Caroline, a high school student herself, to compile a unique collection of ten Prom dresses that everyone can look and feel their best in. With Windsor specializing in formal dresses, footwear and accessories, Caroline was able to curate an assortment of styles with the purpose of allowing everyone to feel special and stand out on the biggest night of the year.

The assortment features long and short prom dresses ranging in black, blue, red and green colors. Naturally gravitating towards styles that make her feel comfortable and confident, Caroline selected long, elegant silhouettes, such as the Vee Formal Sequin Mermaid dress , which offers a stunning hourglass figure paired with a v-cut for a flattering style and the one shoulder Dakota Formal One Shoulder Swiss Dot Dress . Windsor’s assortment of prom dresses does not stop there, with a wide variety of short and long prom dresses as well as jumpsuits, accessories for prom and prom shoes , there is something for all.

Caroline, an Austin based influencer, launched her channel in 2018 and quickly gained over one million subscribers. Her following is constantly growing as she is gaining recognition for her songwriting skills and tracks, such as “Teenage Therapy.” Caroline is honored to work with Windsor to curate a 2022 Prom Dress edit to help her followers, and herself, pick out the best prom dress.

Caroline Manning’s 2022 Prom Dresses Edit is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Montalto, ICR

WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2b96884-3098-437b-8c9e-af495d0ba0d2