LiveWire's Estrella River Farms Enters Partnership with Phire Labs to Launch Branded and Private Label Products for Retail Distribution

Anaheim, CA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveWire Ergogenics Inc. (OTC: LVVV), a company focused on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties conducive to producing handcrafted and organically grown high-quality cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California, today announced that its affiliate company Estrella River Farms has partnered with Phire Labs to deliver its products for the manufacturing and distribution of connoisseur-craft extracts produced and distributed by Phire Labs to hundreds of licensed dispensaries throughout California.



Estrella River Farms has entered a strategic revenue-sharing agreement and developed a white label program with industry leader Phire Labs to put its brand of the first-ever "Estate Grown Weedery" in Phire Lab's large retail footprint throughout the California cannabis market. This model, developed by LiveWire for its affiliate Estrella River Farms, creates a clear path for rapid and significant market penetration via many dispensaries utilizing Phire's and LiveWire's relationships with industry leaders in the manufacturing and retail space.

Bill Hodson, CEO of Livewire Ergogenics, states, "Now that our Estrella Ranch project is up and running and ERF has delivered the first harvest for processing, we are in a position to enhance the value of the harvest and react dynamically to the current price pressure in the industry. To take advantage of the exceptional quality of sun-grown cannabis and generate higher revenue, ERF partnered with Phire Labs to convert its biomass into connoisseur-craft extract products manufactured and distributed by Phire that will command a higher value. This will allow ERF to utilize Phire's exceptional manufacturing process and distribution channels to process the harvest into easily consumable retail products. In addition to using ERF's raw materials for the production of its connoisseur-craft extracts, Phire will also manufacture ERF's private label product featuring Estate Grown Weedery™ for distribution through its established distribution channels."

Nelson Chi, the managing partner of Phire Labs, states, "We are very excited to enter into a revenue-sharing partnership with LiveWire's Estrella River Farms. We have examined the entire operation at Estrella Ranch, tested the organic-style product grown there, and qualified it for the high-quality production process of our connoisseur-craft extracts. We are confident ERF's biomass will be ideal for a wide range of our products. We have also agreed to sell the "Estrella Weedery" private label manufactured cannabis products through our dispensary distribution network within California.

About Phire Labs

Phire Labs is a well-established extraction and distribution company for the California recreational and medical cannabis industry. With 30 years of combined experience, the Phire Labs' team comprises industry veterans from the cannabis manufacturing and retail sectors and has been awarded multiple Cannabis Cup Awards. Phire Lab's mission is to produce and distribute high-quality cannabis concentrates as the cleanest, most accessible way to consume the beneficial components of the cannabis plant. Phire Labs holds an active California Department of Health Manufacturing License and a California Bureau of Cannabis Control Distribution License.

Utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and innovative extraction methods, the company offers its services to licensed cultivators and cannabis brands to produce connoisseur-craft extracts for the burgeoning cannabis industry. Phire provides consistent quality, rapid turnaround times, and experienced guidance throughout the entire process, from harvest and material prep to final extraction, packaging, and distribution. For more information on Phire Labs, go to https://www.phirelabs.com or visit https://www.instagram.com/phirelabs https://www.facebook.com/phirelabs, or https://twitter.com/askphire.

About Estrella Ranch Estate Grown Weedery™

Estrella Ranch is a historic ranch property in Paso Robles, California. Through its subsidiary Estrella Ranch Partners, LLC., the company has begun to transform this stunning property into the world's first "Estate Grown Weedery™ developing it into a cultivation facility for high-end organic style cannabis products. Estrella Ranch, the gem of the California Central Coast, has a long-standing history, was once owned by the Hearst family, and is considered among the finest ranches in California. Estrella Ranch is located near Paso Robles and Santa Barbara, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, and is surrounded by hundreds of world-renown vineyards. The Estrella Ranch location is developed into the central hub for all LiveWire operations.

About LiveWire Ergogenics Inc.

The Company focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing well-qualified cannabis real estate locations to establish fully compliant and permitted facilities to produce cannabis-based products and establish relationships for the statewide distribution of these products in California. This includes developing and licensing high-quality organic cannabinoid-based products and services and creating the high-quality "Estrella Grown Weedery™" brand via its affiliate companies Estrella Ranch Partners and Estrella River Farms. LiveWire Ergogenics does not produce, sell, or distribute products that violate the United States Controlled Substances Act. For more information about LiveWire Ergogenics, visit www.livewireergogenics.com. For non-material updates, follow LiveWire Ergogenics on Twitter @livewireLVVV, or go to www.stockwatchindex.com/livewire-ergogenics.

