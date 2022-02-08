Saatchi Art Releases Physical Artwork Collection From Its Sold Out NFT Project ‘The Other Avatars’

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art has released a collection of physical artworks originally created for its first ever NFT drop, ‘ The Other Avatars ’ .This collection of The Other Avatar physical works draws on Saatchi Art’s unique position in the art sector, bridging physical art with technology. These 1,300+ artworks will range from $500-$5,000 and NFT collectors received early access to the physical collection.



The NFT collection featured 2,500 non-generative art avatars created by over 150 emerging artists and was inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s iconic self-portraits. Following the successful public NFT sale which sold out in just 20 minutes, the online art gallery plans to continue to launch fresh NFT offerings alongside its expansive portfolio of original artwork.

“Part of what differentiates ‘The Other Avatars’ from other NFT projects is the fact that many of the artists featured in this collection hand-designed their NFTs utilizing more traditional mediums including painting, drawing, etc.,” says Wayne Chang, General Manager of Saatchi Art. “Selling the physical versions of these artworks in addition to NFTs is something we’ve envisioned from the beginning. We see this as an opportunity to tap both markets and facilitate sales for those who may be new to the NFT space but also want to procure the tangible works.”

The physical artworks can be purchased on the Saatchi Art website, while NFTs from the collection are now available for purchase on the secondary market through OpenSea .

For more information on Saatchi Art’s ‘The Other Avatars’ and upcoming NFT drops, visit www.saatchiart.com/nft

About Saatchi Art

Leading online art gallery Saatchi Art features one of the world’s largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 100,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.