Backbone PLM Enhances Design Workflows with the Adobe® Illustrator Plugin

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backbone PLM announced the launch of its new Adobe Illustrator plugin. The company's product lifecycle management (PLM) platform empowers brands to make products smarter, faster, and at scale — providing a centralized system that houses product, component, design, and production data for fashion, apparel, footwear, outdoor, home goods, and accessories companies.

Backbone's new Adobe Illustrator plugin enables designers to create technical sketches, colorups, detailed component renderings, and other assets for product specifications. Those files are synced from Illustrator directly into Backbone, saving valuable time by eliminating manual uploads — one of the most cumbersome tasks faced by design teams in their creative path. Designers can also work in Illustrator to actively capture changes to artboard revisions used to populate reports and tech packs through Backbone's dynamic system of interconnected libraries.

Adobe Illustrator is the industry-leading graphics solution for illustration, design, sketching, and typography — providing an innovative platform for designers and developers to create the products made by most brands on the Backbone platform. The new Adobe plugin streamlines each step of the creative process, enabling users to upload multiple design iterations and keep track of version history. It also empowers production teams to access and share product-related detail as it becomes available from designers within Backbone and ensures teams always have the most current artboards during each stage of the design cycle.

"Backbone was made by designers, for designers. As a company, we have deeply embedded domain expertise, and we look for ways to improve workflows for the brands we serve," said Jeff Fedor, Backbone's CEO. "This Adobe Illustrator plugin removes designer's greatest point of friction in the platform and will make their daily work and collaboration with team members easier, ultimately enabling their brands to move faster and compete better."

Design, technical, and production teams can collaborate on new products in real-time directly through Backbone's cloud-based user interface to encourage more communicative interactions with factories, vendors, merchandisers, retail teams, and customers. From design to production, Adobe Illustrator and Backbone PLM help brands manage style libraries and increase coordination, communication, and innovation throughout the various stages of product development.

Backbone PLM is a product development platform that enables brands to make products smarter, faster, and at scale. The company's product lifecycle management (PLM) software is used by some of the most innovative names in the fashion and apparel industry, ushering products from conception to development through a cloud-based, collaborative environment for design and production teams to work together. Backbone helps brands innovate, design, and develop products at digital speed by providing tools that empower creativity, improve time to market, and deliver data that ensures products drive revenue.

