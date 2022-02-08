IHA’s Anne Lee Amarnath, MD, MPH, Selected for DMHC Health Equity and Quality Committee

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) announced today that Anna Lee Amarnath, MD, MPH, General Manager of IHA’s Align. Measure. Perform. (AMP) Program has been selected by the California Department of Managed Health Care to be a member of its newly-established Health Equity and Quality Committee.



DMHC’s Health Equity and Quality Committee is tasked with making recommendations to the department for standard health equity and quality measures used to assess health plan performance. The committee may consider quality measures, consumer experience and satisfaction surveys, social determinants of health measures, and other inputs when making recommendations to the DMHC.

Dr. Amarnath will collaborate with a team of committee members who are committed to reducing healthcare disparities and improving patient outcomes. Cheryl Damberg and Alice Chen are among these committee members and are also actively involved in IHA’s committees. A full list of the Committee members and additional information about meetings can be found on the Health Equity and Quality Committee page of the DMHC’s website.

“Anna Lee’s appointment to the DMHC Health Equity and Quality Committee is a recognition of her expertise and commitment to improving health equity and quality. It also speaks to IHA’s role in supporting DMHC, the State of California, and our members in pursuit of meaningful and aligned approaches, including health equity and quality measures and benchmarking,” says Jeff Rideout, MD, IHA President and CEO.

In her role with IHA, Dr. Amarnath leads, oversees, and manages the AMP Program, one of the nation’s largest performance measurement programs. She joined IHA last fall from the California Department of Healthcare Services. Over the course of her career, she has gained a deep understanding of Medi-Cal; managing quality metrics; and quality and health equity data, analytics, and reporting.

About Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA)

Integrated Healthcare Association (IHA) brings the healthcare community together to solve industry-wide challenges that stand in the way of high-value care. As a non-profit industry association, we use our decades of expertise, objective data, and unique role as a trusted facilitator to make the healthcare system work better for everyone. We provide insights that help the healthcare system continuously improve. We build new tools that simplify how the industry works together. And we provide a forum for cross-industry leaders – through our boards and programs – to have honest conversations that guide the future of healthcare.

