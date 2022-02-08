NextNav Partners with Critical Response Group to Strengthen Mapping for Emergency Response

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation GPS, today announced that it has partnered with Critical Response Group (CRG), a provider of best-in-class indoor and tactical mapping solutions for public safety to build highly accurate indoor maps with embedded vertical location data. By leveraging NextNav Pinnacle , CRG will strengthen its mapping capabilities which are relied upon by thousands of building owners and public safety agencies across the country.



CRG’s mapping data combines a gridded overlay, high resolution imagery, and floor plans together into one map to provide customers and public agencies with the situational awareness needed to improve emergency response coordination and ultimately help first responders get to people in need more quickly. The integration of the NextNav Pinnacle will strengthen existing and new building surveys with critical vertical location data, and help ensure that each building has the proper preparations and protocols in place to aid emergency response.

“Working with CRG, we’re strengthening preparedness and situational awareness at every step of the emergency response cycle,” said Dan Hight, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at NextNav. “This partnership continues our efforts to leverage the use of NextNav Pinnacle in 3D and indoor mapping and builds on our deep legacy in helping service the public safety community. It also continues the growing adoption of vertical location capabilities by the enterprise to support use-cases in building management, lone-worker tracking, smart building initiatives, and digital twins.”

CRG specializes in enhancing public safety planning and response through the implementation of best-in-class indoor mapping data and the integration of the data into the technical systems utilized by our nation's first responders. CRG’s product is utilized across a variety of organizations, including enterprise businesses, hospitals, schools, and critical infrastructure sites. With these solutions and services, CRG is ushering in an era of preparedness across enterprises.

“By integrating vertical location into our CRG mapping data, we’re bringing unprecedented mapping intelligence to both private and public safety organizations,” said Mike Rodgers, Chief Executive Officer, at CRG. “We pride ourselves on providing solutions and services that our partners rely on in their most harrowing moments. With NextNav, we’re delivering even greater capabilities to enhance public safety outcomes for organizations of all sizes.”

NextNav Pinnacle covers over 4,400 cities and towns, as well 90% of buildings greater than three stories in the United States. Today, the vertical location network powers precise vertical location services across public safety, including delivering z-axis for E911 for a tier-one wireless carrier . The partnership builds on extensive work with other organizations across public safety, including FirstNet® Built with AT&T , Intrepid Networks , 3AM Innovations , TRX Systems and the Arlington County Fire Department .

About NextNav

NextNav (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon vertical location and resilient geolocation technology. The company’s Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflect the 3D world around us, and support innovative, new technologies. NextNav’s TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Critical Response Group

Critical Response Group’s team is a unique mix of combat-tested military special operations veterans, public safety executives, and technical experts committed to providing non-theoretical perspectives and emergency response solutions that increase situational awareness.

To learn more, visit www.crgplans.com/ or https://youtu.be/10aghbY3AKI.