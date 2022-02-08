ProjectManager Announces Industry’s Most Flexible Custom Workflow Automation and Approvals for Its Hybrid Work Management Software

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProjectManager , a leading project and work management solution for hybrid teams, today launched the industry’s most flexible custom workflow automation and approvals capabilities to help hybrid teams work more efficiently. With the new easy-to-use automation functionality that supports both waterfall and agile project types, users can have as many triggers and actions in one automation rule as they want. It also features a wide range of task fields – from status to percentage complete – that can be used to trigger automations and approvals.



With ProjectManager’s custom workflows and approvals, users can define task statuses to establish a workflow and set up approval requirements to move tasks between different statuses. Automation enables users to easily build and streamline processes, allowing teams to put rules in place to reduce repetitive manual work. Other key elements of the new release include:

Established workflows can be copied from one project to another.



Multiple triggers and actions can be applied to an individual task or status.



Draft workflows can be created and edited before being pushed live.



A wide range of task actions can be automated, including: update status; add/remove assignee; update priority; update progress; add or remove tag; and require approval.



Automated alerts to ensure team members are always getting notified in real-time for high-priority work.

With these new capabilities, team leaders can set automation rules to reduce manual time and effort, enabling them to focus on the work that matters versus simple updates that can be automated. The automation rules are completely customizable to fit any process, industry or use case and allow project teams to create limitless automation options for every workflow.

“With these new capabilities, users can manage their custom workflows, approvals and automation rules in one place so it’s easy to understand the automated actions associated with a given project,” said Stephanie Ray, Vice President of Product for ProjectManager. “And, our custom workflows, approvals and automation processes are simple to understand, set up and use, even for teams who are just getting started.”

She explained, for example, R&D teams that are developing new products with a Q&A process for each phase can leverage ProjectManager’s new automation features to enable a smooth hand-off between each phase and its required approvals, ensuring high-quality and consistent processes.

For more information about ProjectManager, or to begin a free 30-day trial, visit www.projectmanager.com/pricing .

About ProjectManager

ProjectManager is an award-winning SaaS project and work management software solution that supports the unique needs of hybrid teams. By uniting team members in different locations, with varying work styles and unique roles, in one solution, ProjectManager enables faster delivery, better resource management and more engaged workers. ProjectManager is simple enough for anyone to use, yet powerful enough for managers to make data-driven decisions, and for businesses to manage projects of all levels of complexity. Organizations such as NASA, Avis and the University of Washington rely on its software to manage their teams, their projects, and do amazing things together. To learn more, visit www.projectmanager.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

