Canyon Ranch® Lenox Debuts Multimillion-Dollar Nature-Inspired Spa Renovation

LENOX, Mass., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflecting the beauty of the Berkshires and the historic Bellefontaine mansion, Canyon Ranch Lenox Resort has unveiled a freshly renovated spa designed to inspire self-discovery and lifetime wellness. The expansive spa and lounge remake embraces the stunning natural surroundings to further enhance the guest experience at the Lenox property and cement its commitment to well-being and restoration.



Brought to life by Hall of Fame architect and interior designer Lauren Rottet of Rottet Studio , the overarching design aesthetic celebrates the beauty of the area’s rolling mountains and the subtle ambiance of an early American lifestyle through the utilization of authentic and humble materials. The elevated aesthetic features warm wood highlights and stone and metal finishes paired with crisp white linen. Inspired by the nearby Hancock Shaker Village – a utopian community that is the epitome of New England charm – the new spaces at the spa emphasize themes of utility and simplicity.

“People are continuing to feel the impacts of the pandemic and in response, they are prioritizing wellness, seeking guidance and inspiration – and craving human connection,” said Mindi Morin, Managing Director of Canyon Ranch, Lenox. “Our newly redesigned spa and lounge spaces provide a renewed sense of community and a tranquil space for rejuvenation as a compliment to the resort’s personalized and evidence-based integrative services delivered by expert practitioners and specialists.”

Aligning with Canyon Ranch’s ethos of meeting guests where they are, the focus of the renovation is centered on building a strong sense of community and inclusion among guests. The revamped central relaxation spaces – the Fieldstone Lounge and the Sargent Brook Lounge – and the new demonstration kitchen lend to group gatherings and communal experiences. Rounding out the renovations, the women’s locker space underwent extensive updates inclusive of brand new lockers, furniture, carpeting, lighting and the addition of an entirely new whirlpool area featuring a Cold Dip overwhelmingly requested by guests.

In tandem with the renovation, the spa is proud to now offer highly-prized products from the world-class companies Biologique Recherche and Yon-Ka Paris, which are now available in both retail and signature services. The Biologique Recherche Bespoke Facial and associated products are designed to provide an instant lifting effect that exfoliates, hydrates, tightens, and protects. Yon-Ka Paris launched Aromatic Body Treatments of four exclusive scents inspired by each of the Canyon Ranch properties, which are featured in an array of Yon-Ka journeys centered around energizing, detoxifying, firming, and relaxing. In addition to a full-service menu of 65 diverse treatments, the spa will continue to offer a guest favorite, Canyon Ranch purifying and detoxifying Hungarian Scrub, which exfoliates and soothes with Hungarian moor mud, capsicum peptide and a firming body oil.

The Spa at Canyon Ranch Lenox is open 6:30am to 9pm.

About Canyon Ranch:

The purpose of Canyon Ranch is to inspire your well way of life. The pioneer in wellness guidance, Canyon Ranch provides expert advice that is personalized to your specific intentions and needs. Guests get integrated answers from world-class practitioners who specialize in a broad range of areas focused on physical, emotional, mental and spiritual wellness. Founded in 1979 at Canyon Ranch Tucson, the company has expanded over the past forty years to serve more people with additional immersive destinations in Lenox, MA, Las Vegas, NV and Woodside, CA. Building on our strong heritage and continual innovation, Canyon Ranch is committed to developing methods and practices to have a lifelong impact on your wellness.

About Rottet Studio:

Rottet Studio , is an international architecture and interior design firm, which has been recognized as one of the Top 3 Most Admired Design Firms in the World. The firm has an extensive portfolio of corporate, hospitality, residential and maritime projects for the world’s leading companies and brands, including: Goldman Sachs, Disney, BGC3, New York Stock Exchange, Target, Four Seasons, Langham, Dorchester Collection, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt, Hilton, Belmond, Naftali Group, Extell Development’s Central Park Tower as well as Viking Ocean Cruises and more. “Lauren Rottet is facile whether its a client’s private home or a million square foot project. I am not sure I have seen someone who is as skilled in such a wide vernacular of design styles from contemporary minimal to elegantly traditional in such an authentic manner. Thus why I suggested to her the title of her book – Authentic Design.” Paul Goldberger.

