Mercury Systems Board of Directors implements equity retention plan

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced the implementation of an equity retention plan for certain Mercury employees whose continuing efforts are critical to the Company’s success. The plan is intended to recognize the recipients’ substantial contributions, to retain and motivate the recipients in the current challenging industry environment and labor market, and to reinforce the alignment of the recipients’ interests with the Company’s shareholders.



Mercury’s Board of Directors approved the equity retention plan at the recommendation of the Company’s Human Capital and Compensation Committee, after consultation with its independent compensation consultant, on February 7, 2022. Employees participating in the equity retention plan will be granted their annual equity awards for fiscal 2023 on February 15, 2022, which is approximately six months earlier than the Company’s typical annual cycle for such grants. These awards are larger than those the employees would have otherwise received as part of their ordinary fiscal 2023 annual compensation.

“Mercury is exceptionally well-positioned at the intersection of the high-tech and defense industries, and our Board and management team have great confidence in Mercury’s ability to deliver enhanced value to our stakeholders,” said William K. O’Brien, Chairman of Mercury’s Board of Directors. “After careful consideration of a range of retention options for our executive leadership team and over 100 additional leaders, the Board approved this plan as a key element in our ongoing efforts to build on Mercury’s strong foundation and drive the next phase of value creation at a greater scale. The Board believes that implementing this plan is in the best interests of all shareholders.”

“One of our top priorities is to ensure that leaders across the organization are able to remain focused on advancing our strategy, including driving the 1MPACT program and other value-enhancing activities,” O’Brien continued. “The uncertainty created by the challenging industry environment and recent shareholder activity has also made the retention of critical employees even more important – especially in this difficult labor market. We are committed to ensuring that Mercury continues to be viewed as a destination employer of choice. These awards help us maintain that standard, and they align our leaders’ interests with those of our shareholders as we execute our strategic plan to deliver sustainable, long-term growth.”

Further information regarding the Company’s equity retention plan can be found in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company this morning, which is available on the Company’s investor relations website at ir.mrcy.com.

