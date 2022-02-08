World Insurance Associates Acquires J.K. Olivieri Insurance Agency, Inc.

Tinton Falls, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 100 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired J.K. Olivieri Insurance Agency, Inc. (“J.K. Olivieri”) of Middleboro, MA on December 1, 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

J.K. Olivieri Insurance Agency was founded in 1979, in Brockton, by John K. Olivieri. In 1986 the agency opened an office in Lakeville, which was moved to Middleboro in 2004 due to agency expansion. In 2003, John Olivieri Jr. and Ken Olivieri were named partners in the agency, and today their father, J.K. Olivieri serves in an advisory role. The agency provides auto and home insurance to individuals, as well as commercial insurance.

“Our mission is to protect our clients’ financial future,” says John Olivieri Jr. “We feel our role as an insurance agency is to assist our clients in selecting the best possible programs to fill their specific needs”. ”In doing so, we research and present our clients with the best possible programs available at the best possible prices,” adds Ken Olivieri. “As part of World, we will continue our mission, and offer our clients additional products and services to meet their needs.”

“J.K. Olivieri Insurance values their relationships with the clients they serve, and they strive to provide the very best service,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “We share that philosophy, and I know they will be a great addition to the World family.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Fortrust Diligence, LLC advised them on the transaction. Barton Gilman LLP provided legal counsel to J.K. Olivieri. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., and is a full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance lines, employee benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2012, World has completed 140 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices in the U.S. World is ranked #2 on Business Insurance’s Fastest Growing Brokers list, #53 on Business Insurance’s 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list, #31 on Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Independent P&C Agencies list, and #38 on Insurance Journal’s Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies list. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.