Kratos Receives $50 Million Contract Value Increase for C5ISR Program System Hardware Platform

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has recently received an approximately $50 million contract value increase for an existing Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat System and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Program. Under this Program, Kratos is providing specialized products, hardware, engineering and other services and deliverables. Kratos C5ISR business manufactures and provides specialty hardware, products and systems in support of certain of the United States and its Allies most important and Mission Critical National Security programs, including Unmanned Aerial Drone systems, Missile & Radar Systems, High Power, Directed Energy and Hypersonic Systems, Naval Combatant and Space and Satellite Communication Systems. Work under this program is being performed at secure Kratos and customer manufacturing facilities and locations. Due to customer, competitive, security related and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this National Security related Program.



Tom Mills, President of Kratos C5ISR Division, said, “The Kratos C5ISR Team is committed to supporting our National Security customer on this critical Space System Program.”

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. Kratos specializes in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information go to www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 27, 2020, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

