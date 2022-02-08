ReadySpaces Expands NY Tri-State Footprint with 164,500 Square Foot Lease in Saddle Brook, NJ

Los Angeles, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReadySpaces, a national provider of flexible shared warehousing, office space, and logistics for small businesses, today announced that it has leased its largest warehouse location to date, and the third in the New York area, at 575 N Midland Ave in Saddle Brook, NJ. The 164,500 square foot building, which was previously home to a corrugated box company, is set to open its doors to businesses in early spring. The other two local warehouses are situated in Queens and North Bergen, NJ.

“Building our footprint in the Tri-State area has always been important to us because of the sheer volume of business here. Finding the right properties, that are centrally located and accessible to transportation, has been key,” says Kevin Petrovic, COO and co-founder of ReadySpaces, “We are thrilled to provide local business owners with the space and amenities they need to excel in 2022.”

With ReadySpaces, small businesses have access to flexible warehouse, office and storage solutions that allow them to easily scale their operations to meet their growing business needs. Each ReadySpaces location is designed to act as an incubator for small businesses by supplying storage and industrial workspaces between 250 sq. ft. and 5,000 sq. ft., and providing collaborative workspaces and business services for like-minded entrepreneurs.

To learn more about ReadySpaces’ Saddle Brook location, please visit https://readyspaces.com/location/new-york-city/saddle-brook/.

About ReadySpaces

ReadySpaces was created for entrepreneurs, creatives and risk-takers looking for the space and services they need to turn their dreams into reality. Co-founded in 2013 by Jon Zimmerman and Kevin Petrovic, ReadySpaces provides real estate solutions to businesses looking for warehousing, industrial, and storage spaces between 250 sq. ft. and 5,000 sq. ft.

With over 24 locations nationwide, ReadySpaces is building a network of small business incubators with unique, customizable, workspaces that foster collaboration, growth and success, and meet the demands of businesses across a variety of sectors, including ecommerce, manufacturing construction and home improvement, professional services, food and beverage and more.





