Taboola Signs AP to Three-Year Deal to Power Recommendations and Reader Insights with Taboola Newsroom

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a new deal with The Associated Press (AP), a leading independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.



This new agreement marks seven years that Taboola and AP have worked together. The news organization has utilized several Taboola products, including Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content and targeted advertisements, to generate meaningful revenue and increase audience engagement.

In addition, AP will continue to use Taboola Newsroom, a technology offering that uses advanced A.I. and readership signals from more than 500 million daily active users.

“We are pleased to continue our work with Taboola, whose end-to-end solution combines content recommendations with readership insights and new ways to monetize,” said Lloyd Pawlak, AP global director of commercial services.

“The AP is one of the world’s fastest and most accurate news sources,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “Their journalism approach has high standards and we are grateful to mutually grow together over the past seven years. We are also grateful for their trust in our ability to keep audiences engaged and in our data to power nearly every aspect of their high caliber journalism–from ideation to validation.”

