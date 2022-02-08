Patrick McCue of GoTo Captures Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

BOSTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo, previously LogMeIn, a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions such as GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve and GoTo Meeting, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Patrick McCue, Global Vice President of Global Partners, as a 2022 Channel Chief. CRN’s Channel Chief program identifies top IT vendor executives who continuously demonstrate experience, influence and innovation to channel leadership.



“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

Since joining GoTo in September 2021, Patrick has focused on leading the company’s high-growth strategy for channel sales and fostering relationships with key partners. He is also responsible for aligning the partner strategy to maximize resources and build company-wide initiatives that benefit partners and the overall channel program.

GoTo recently introduced the new GoTo Partner Network, designed to empower the growing ecosystem of partners. With an expanded global focus, current and new partners can now benefit from additional investments and support for multiple partner types. The program includes a formalized tiering model.

“I am thrilled to be awarded this prestigious accolade – it is a benchmark of the great success of the channel program at GoTo,” said Patrick McCue, Global Vice President of Global Partners, GoTo. “This recognition is a sign of the dynamic team who have helped to grow this program and leads with a vendor-first mentality.”

The entire 2022 Channel Chiefs list can be found in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and is available online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About GoTo



GoTo’s flexible-work software – including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more – is built for small and midsize business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end-users' unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800K customers contribute to the more than 1 billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo’s UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company's remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and beyond.

