SOUTHPORT, Conn., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gase energy, Inc. (OTCIQ:GASE) Today announces it has signed a second letter of intent (LOI) to acquire Sanatio BioScience Inc (SBI), a modular therapeutics Antiviral-Anticancer Platform (sanatiobio.com). Their proprietary patent pending modular system uses biologic components in tandem arrays that target specific cell-types and tissues enhance the natural anti-viral activities within the cells. The company has a near term focus on Covid, but the Sanatio platform can be configured to address new threats as well as strains of existing viruses, including MERS, SARS and influenza, by targeting the appropriate virus specific product in infected cells and tissues.

Sean Martin, CEO of GASE Energy, commented, “As we continue our journey to convert GASE energy into a biotechnology platform company, we are happy to be merging with Sanatio BioScience and onboarding their scientific team. Phase I of SBI’s platform is an anti-viral therapeutic, targeted to already infected patients. Vaccines are focused on creating an immune response in non infected populations. We believe there is a synergy to have both anti viral and vaccine solutions to combat COVID and new yet unknow threats. In Phase II, the company wishes to reconfigure the therapeutic to target rogue tumor-specific products in cancer cells.”

Judson Boothe, CEO of Sanatio Bioscience, commented, “We are pleased to be working with GASE to bring our companies together to create novel anti-viral therapeutics and ultimately treatments for certain types of cancer. Our modular system approach allows us to initially target viruses like COVID19. At the same time, the modular design is easily re-configured using the same manufacturing methods so that we can rapidly pivot our focus to target ‘new’ COVID19 strains that will arise at different geographical location or over time. Likewise, we intend to re-configure our modular design to target to other viruses (and other markets) that could include RSV, influenza, and Ebola.”

Mr. Martin added, “Over the summer, Gase signed an LOI with Curadox, a company targeting Drug resistant Cancer cells. The CEO of Curadox suffered a temporary medical set back in the late fall and is currently recuperating at home. The company is In continued talks with Curadox and its management and is currently managing the situation. No guarantee can be made that the acquisitions will be completed. If it is completed, we believe both companies, Curadox and Sanatio, have synergistic assets for the success of the company. We will continue to update shareholders on the progress of both acquisitions and name changes and symbol changes. Mr Martin added that he is the one of the top 3 shareholders of Curadox shares and is committed to its success and capital funding.”

About Gase Energy, Inc.

Gase Energy Inc. (OTCIQ: GASE) GASE Energy, Inc. (the "Company") was incorporated under the name Epsilon Corp. in Delaware on October 17, 2011. The Company changed its name to Great East Energy, Inc. on September 10, 2013, and to Gase Energy, Inc. on June 13, 2014. The Company's business plan is raising capital for acquisition and development purposes.

About Sanatio Biosciences Inc

Sanatio BioScience is a platform-based company built on our innovative modular therapeutics design to target and de-activate viruses or rogue cell products in cancers. Our proprietary patent-pending modular system uses biologic components in tandem arrays that focus targeting to specific cell-types and tissues and then, enhance the natural anti-viral activities within cells. Focused targeting of anti-viral activity stops the life cycle of the virus and prevents replication preferentially in infected cells and tissues. www.Sanatiobio.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Sean Martin, Marketing and Communications, Gase Energy, Inc.

P: 203-984-7603

sean@scmcapital.net