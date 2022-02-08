Horizon Media names Mark Capps as Executive Vice President, Managing Partner of Business Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021, continues to attract distinguished talent from across the industry, today named Mark Capps as Executive Vice President and Managing Partner of Business Solutions. Bringing more than 25 years of experience in omni-channel marketing, media, and advertising technology, Capps is known and well respected in client and agency circles as a thoughtful, engaging, and innovative leader who draws people in, builds strong teams, and delivers exceptional business results. In this role, Capps will oversee the development of key client relationships as well as building new agency relationships, strategic leadership, and team development. Capps joins Horizon from Merkle, where he led a Strategic Account Group responsible for doubling the size of the agency’s largest account in four years.



“Mark has always been passionate about data-driven, people-based marketing and brings the experience to not only capture the vision of 1:1 marketing, but to harness the marketing technology and digital media tools to bring it to life,” said Coleen Kuehn, EVP, Chief Business Solutions Officer. “His experience driving successful brand to demand and acquisition marketing programs will be a great asset to the agency.”

Capps brings a wealth of agency experience and 1:1 omni-channel expertise across B2B and B2C programs for multiple verticals including Telecom, Tech, Financial Services, Travel and Retail. Over his five-year tenure in an executive client leadership role with Merkle, Capps oversaw the planning, development, and delivery of world-class integrated marketing solutions that meet the unique needs of clients including AT&T, Cricket Wireless, NBCU, Peacock, Marriott Vacations, Hilton Grand Vacations, IHG and Kimpton Hotels.

Prior to his tenure at Merkle, Capps served as the VP and Executive Director at FCB Global’s HackerAgency, where he was a member of their Seattle-based Leadership Team and responsible for the acquisition and development of key agency accounts including AT&T, Netflix, Carnival Cruise Lines and Western Union. Prior to this role, Mark led a Seattle office as Managing Director for Rauxa, a Publicis Groupe agency, and held a VP/Insight Director role with Euro RSCG 4D, a Havas agency.

“With today’s media innovation and the advancement of marketing-based data tech and ad tech, there’s never been a more exciting time to be in the media business – and there’s no company more poised than Horizon Media to capture the power of today’s media toolbox and put it to use for our clients,” Capps says. “I’m so excited to join a company that thinks strategically, raises the bar on quality, and continues making the 1:1 advertising future a reality.”

Capps graduated from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and holds a Business Accreditation Certificate from Amazon Web Services as well as Account Management and Strategic Agency Management Certifications from the Institute for Advertising Management.

