vArmour Enhances Ties with Microsoft Azure, Helping Organizations Accelerate Cloud Migrations and Security for Critical Applications and Data

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vArmour , the leading provider of Application Relationship Management software, today announced an expanded integration with Microsoft Azure to help companies accelerate secure cloud migrations while also enabling them to begin implementing a Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) strategy on day one. As vArmour continues to experience rapid growth, integrations to key Microsoft Security solutions and alignment of its relationship-based platform to Microsoft Cybersecurity Reference Architecture (MCRA) and NIST Zero Trust control framework allow organizations to more effectively plan their migrations so that normal business operations can resume as quickly as possible while reducing risks and service disruptions while keeping schedule and costs in check.



Successful Cloud Migrations Require Context and Control

Cloud transformation of critical applications and data to public cloud infrastructure, such as Azure, radically changes the way businesses deliver application experiences to a newly-distributed workforce–giving users reliable, secure and consistent experiences wherever business takes them. However, lack of visibility and actionable observability into application behavior and dependencies can add operational overhead, increase complexity, and cause costly delays in migration strategies, and expose the organization to risk.

vArmour helps organizations simplify, secure and accelerate application migrations by automatically discovering, observing, and understanding the relationships and dependencies between applications and workloads across all enterprise environments. Now, enterprises migrating to Azure can more effectively secure existing dependencies in new cloud deployments, and more rapidly begin implementation of security controls, like implementing Zero Trust.

“The enhancements of the integration between vAmour and Microsoft allows enterprises to simplify and accelerate secure cloud migration, while aligning to the initial phases of ZTA architecture, by visualizing application relationships and their dependencies, which is necessary for both migration and zero trust,” said Kate Kuehn, Senior Vice President at vArmour. “As noted by our customers, understanding the relationships between applications is a crucial first step to a zero trust strategy and ZTA facilitation.”

Security-minded Cloud Migrations Enables Zero Trust from the Start

The enhanced visibility also well positions organizations for their first step towards ZTA in their cloud and hybrid environments. The integrations between vArmour Relationship Cloud with Azure Active Directory and Microsoft Sentinel provide greater visibility and actionable security controls over identity and access management to applications across the enterprise, as well as more consistent zero trust security and better service resilience. vArmour’s platform does not require agents, additional software, dedicated hardware or changes to the underlying network architecture–delivering value on day one.

“The enhanced observability provided by vArmour gives organizations the visibility and control they need to successfully migrate critical applications and data to Azure without disrupting the business or putting the organization at greater risk of security incidents,” said Eric Burkholder, senior program manager for Microsoft Sentinel Growth and Ecosystem at Microsoft. “This simplicity and peace of mind allow them to hit the ground running on day one–including immediate facilitation of ZTA for critical applications and data.”

About vArmour

vArmour is the leading provider of Application Relationship Management software. Enterprises around the world rely on vArmour to discover, observe, and control relationships between every user, every application, and across every environment to reduce risk and increase resiliency — all without adding new agents or infrastructure. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, NightDragon, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, SC Ventures, and Telstra.

