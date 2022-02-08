Tempo Automation Accelerates EUV Tech’s Time to Market by Streamlining Prototyping

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation , the world's leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, today announced that EUV Tech, a world-leading manufacturer of at-wavelength extreme ultraviolet (EUV) metrology equipment for semiconductor manufacturers, has dramatically improved program time for its new tools by working with Tempo to build its Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBAs) faster than ever before.



“The speed and quality from Tempo have been game-changers for us. Our team can now iterate throughout the product development lifecycle, ultimately allowing us to build high-quality tools more rapidly than ever before,” said Chami Perera, Chief Operating Officer at EUV Tech. “We can now scale up our operations without having to rely on hiring more technicians to solder boards. We simply order large amounts of pre-assembled boards from Tempo so we can deliver different quantities of the same tool to different customers.”

With a long history of delivering tools to major semiconductor manufacturers worldwide, EUV Tech sets the benchmark for the strategic and rapid development of precision-built EUV tools. To meet its tight product development timelines, EUV Tech requires an ultra-efficient way to fabricate, assemble and integrate circuit boards into its tools, with the ability to prototype and iterate at the fastest pace possible. With Tempo's expertise in assembling high-quality boards rapidly, EUV Tech is able to focus on improvements that better fit the end product and test new designs on “right-the-first-time” assembled boards. High-quality boards delivered quickly saves EUV Tech up to four weeks of development time for projects that typically take roughly six months to complete.

Tempo has built circuit boards for a new, upgraded version of EUV Tech’s EUV Reflectometer and EUV Accelerated Exposure Tool. In the next year, Tempo will help EUV Tech produce the company’s EUV N&K Measurement Tool.

To learn more about how organizations of all sizes from a variety of industries accelerate innovation with Tempo, visit www.tempoautomation.com .

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation is a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, transforming the way top companies innovate and bring new products to market. Tempo’s unique automated manufacturing platform optimizes the complex process of printed circuit board manufacturing to deliver unmatched quality, speed and agility, unlike any other low-volume manufacturer. The platform’s all-digital process automation, data-driven intelligence, and connected smart factory create a distinctive competitive advantage for customers—to deliver tomorrow’s products today. From rockets to robots, autonomous cars to drones, many of the fastest-moving companies in industrial tech, medical technology, space, and other industries partner with Tempo to accelerate innovation and set a new tempo for progress. Learn more at tempoautomation.com .

About EUV Tech

Founded in 1997, EUV Tech, Inc. is the world’s leading and most experienced manufacturer of at-wavelength EUV metrology equipment. EUV Tech’s broad range of equipment includes EUV Reflectometers, EUV Pellicle Transmission Tools, and EUV Accelerated Exposure tools. These tools can be found on the production lines of the world’s leading mask manufacturers. Please visit http://www.euvtech.com or contact sales@euvtech.com for more information.