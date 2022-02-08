NFT Connect Kicks off the 2022 Crypto, NFT, and Blockchain Convention Season in Phoenix Arizona

Sewell, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







NFT Connect wants to provide a platform for all Web 3 development to showcase the innovation and passion that exists in all aspects of blockchain technology, working with projects from beginners to pros. Striving to provide not only an educational, but an entertaining event where bright minds from around the world unite.

Attendees will be able to network with a team from the OPES Blockchain that has been quietly building their blockchain for over 4 years. Also, existing platform powerhouses like Consensys will be there. People from all walks of life will be at this event from politicians to celebrities, artists to developers, creating networking opportunities of a lifetime. If you’re starting a project, what better place to be than in a room full of like-minded people.

We look forward to hearing not only innovators and developers, but consumers and everyday people talk about how blockchain and Web 3 is changing their lives. Speakers will touch on things such as launching an NFT project in 2022, asset-backed NFT’s and the future of leverage in DeFi staking, VC’s and the future Web 3, defining the metaverse and virtual spaces in the metaverse. There will be an NFT art gallery and opportunities for different levels of sponsorship with access to special guests and merchandise.

NFTconnect has secured DJ Snoopadelic to play the VIP wrap party for the event. One of the most influential NFT collectors is Cozomo de’ Medici aka DJ Snoopadelic aka Snoop Dogg. Coming off the heels of his appearance and the Super Bowl HalfTime show. This will be DJ Snoopadelic‘s first NFT event. The Party will be 90 minutes of pure fun in the brand new Bell Bank Park in Phoenix.

Bill 1341 was introduced by the Republican State Senator Wendy Rogers of Arizona. The measure aims to authorize Bitcoin as a means of payment on “any medium of exchange that is authorized by the United States Constitution or Congress for the payment of debts, public charges, taxes and dues.”

The bill states: “Bitcoin means the decentralized, peer-to-peer digital currency in which a record of transactions is maintained on the Bitcoin blockchain and new units of currency are generated by the computational solution of 21 mathematical problems and that operates independently of a central bank.”

“Arizona could certainly pass a law like this and the state government could choose to accept Bitcoin as payment for Arizona taxes, but this would not change the legal treatment of Bitcoin as property from a federal tax perspective,” Blockworks quoted Preston Byrne, partner at law firm Ander Kill, as saying.

NFT Connect is a blockchain-focused event organization that is presenting NFT Arizona, an in-person, online and hybrid event focused on educating, informing and entertaining leading organizations, smart projects, executives, and early adopters around NFTs, Cryptocurrency, Decentralized Finance, and Blockchains.

