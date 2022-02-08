Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. announces the expansion of its staking portfolio through the purchase of additional crypto assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “Spirit”), a private Canadian company that offers shareholders diversified exposure to the blockchain and crypto industry, is pleased to announce that it will expand its staking operations through the purchase of ADA, ATOM and DOT digital assets.



As the blockchain ecosystem matures, more staking opportunities are emerging that appeal to risk averse institutional investors such as Spirit. Staking allows Spirit to maximize its returns, without a material increase in risk.

By design, the security and resilience of a blockchain relies on independently owned, geographically distributed nodes collaborating to provide a secure, decentralized, permissionless and scalable network.

Bitcoin, and several of the earlier crypto currencies, rely on so called “mining” or “Proof of Work” to keep their distributed network secure and resilient to attacks. Miners earn significant fees for the effort they expend. In contrast, many of the newer crypto assets employ “Proof of State” (POS) rather than mining to secure their networks.

Mining, while very profitable, is generally limited to companies with specialized hardware and large balance sheets. Staking, on the other hand, democratizes this by allowing all crypto owners the opportunity to earn a reward by staking the coins they own.

As Spirit grows its crypto holdings it will actively seek to maximize its risk adjusted returns by including more assets in its portfolio that can be staked.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit is a Canadian Swiss group operating specifically in the blockchain and digital asset sectors with the primary goal of creating value in a rapidly growing environment through recurring cash flows and capital appreciation.

Spirit provides investors with direct exposure to the sector, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing and holding the underlying crypto assets. Spirit’s strategy is based upon management’s conviction that the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem will provide significant growth and outperform traditional asset classes over the medium to long-term.

The Company’s strategy focuses on four complimentary economic units:

Royalties & Streams by lending capital to blockchain ecosystem participants, where repayment of the notional and interest takes place in the form of crypto assets.

Advisory & Research Services to Fund Managers.

Treasury management through investment in major crypto assets with cold storage in Switzerland.

Providing IT Solutions to the sector in the areas of Compliance, AML, Forensics and Risk Reporting.

