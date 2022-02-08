Mini Me Yoga Receives Royal Recognition for Kids Mental Health and Wellbeing Programmes Delivered Across 40 Countries Globally

London, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing joy into the lives of children around the world and promoting positive mental health and physical wellbeing from a young age is what Mini Me Yoga is all about.

A London-based organisation that operates across 40 countries globally, their programmes are taught to parents, teachers and childcare providers via workshops, e-learning, live online sessions and books, who then pass on the learnings and techniques to the younger generation.

Such is the impact of their programmes worldwide, that as recognition of their work, Mini Me Yoga was awarded the Princess Royal Training award by HRH Princess Ann for excellence in training in 2021.

Flattered and honoured to receive the award, the team at Mini Me Yoga have had no time to celebrate the success. Instead, they are currently helping thousands of children everyday with mental health in schools, training teachers in simple well nerving techniques.

Below, we take a look at just some of the programmes that led to Mini Me Yoga receiving the excellence in training award, and the impact of their work on the lives of children:

Mini Me Yoga: supporting children’s physical and mental wellbeing

Mini Me Yoga programmes and techniques are diverse. Centered around the benefits of kids yoga and meditation, educators and parents are taught ways to explore mindfulness, positive thinking, and physical wellbeing in ways that are fun and engaging for children and families of all ages.

No experience with mindfulness or yoga is necessary, meaning anybody can join in the fun, and this is perhaps key to their success. From breath training and moving mediation to desk and chair yoga, grandparents, teachers, mums, dads and everybody in between can learn simple techniques to incorporate into a daily routine for kids.

With over 27,000 children undertaking a yoga class in 2020-21, the programmes have been so successful that they’re being learnt and taught globally.

The impact Mini Me Yoga programmes and techniques are having on the lives of kids

Whilst yoga for kids was a fantastic way to pass time during the covid-19 pandemic, particularly when families were told to stay at home, the impact of the programmes and techniques can be long lasting and inspiring.

Yoga itself promotes both mental and physical wellbeing, improving strength, balance and fitness whilst taking deep breathes and encouraging calm minds. In fact, studies have found that yoga helps kids learn how to release stress, retain more information, and increase confidence and happiness, amongst many other benefits.

In addition to the yoga, positive thinking techniques are core to the sessions, providing a fun environment for kids to increase awareness of the power of their own thoughts. All of this is taught to parents, teachers and children via Mini Me Yoga ambassadors.

The Princess Royal Training by HRH Princess Ann award

Each year, HRH The Princess Royal, President of City and Guilds, provides royal recognition to businesses that have created outstanding training and skills development programmes which have resulted in measurable business impact over the last 12 months.

The award celebrates the exceptional commitment to training and development that businesses, just like Mini Me Yoga, have demonstrated. This commitment was particularly notable during the unprecedented challenges the country faced during the covid-19 pandemic.

More Information

Mini Me Yoga is dedicated to bringing fun into the lives of children by empowering grown-ups to share our workshops. No Yoga experience is needed, just the will to have fun. We are dedicated to sharing mental health & wellbeing programs/techniques to educators/parents via fun workshops that bring joy into children’s lives. Learn more via the website: https://minimeyoga.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/mini-me-yoga-receives-royal-recognition-for-kids-mental-health-and-wellbeing-programmes-delivered-across-40-countries-globally/