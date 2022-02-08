Modern Mystery School UK/EU Celebrates the Teachings of An Ancient 3,000 Year Lineage, Promoting a Life of Joy, Peace and Fulfilment

London, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Mystery School UK/EU, a facilitator of deep self-discovery teachings, tools, classes and programs, is today celebrating an ancient 3,000-year lineage of which their lessons and pathways are solely based upon.

With a mission to help people find their purpose in life and unlock their potential, the lineage of King Salomon provides deep rooted and inspirational pathways that are centered around the tradition of learning from our ancestors and transmitting information from teacher to student.

People from all over the world continue to pay homage to the 3,000-year strong lineage of King Salomon and learn from everything that it has taught humanity throughout its vast timeline.

Below, we outline how Modern Mystery School UK/EU celebrates the lineage of King Salomon, continuing the tradition and promoting a life of joy, peace and fulfillment:

Celebrating the Lineage of King Salomon and continuing to practice its lessons:

Having trained leaders, artists, inventors, royalty and scientists, Modern Mystery School UK/EU celebrates the Lineage of King Salomon by continuing this tradition, helping people fulfill their true potential, be at one with the humanity, undergo spiritual enlightenment and find joy, amongst many other insightful learnings.

Through a diverse mixture of programs, workshops, packages and tools, they help individuals to ‘Know Thyself’, which is the motto of the school. This motto encompasses everything they do, facilitating the process of self-discovery and honouring, preserving and handing down the tools and teaching in the lineage of King Salomon.

Based on the premise that each person has their own unique purpose in life and should be empowered to live it, Modern Mystery School UK/EU helps people understand what they want most from life, their anxieties, motivations and beliefs, and to initiate the process of personal metamorphosis and spiritual journey through pathways including but not limited to:

Know Thyself Program and Initiation – discover inner vision and wisdom

Empower Thyself – empower your life with the secrets of the sages

Healers Academy – spiritual growth, healing, and empowerment

Ritual Master – transformation and enlightenment, testing resolve and eliminating negative ego

Creating certified practitioners to continue the tradition and lineage

To continue celebrating the learnings of the lineage and the tradition of passing down information from teacher to student, Modern Mystery School UK/EU trains certified practitioners in a wide range of areas.

Such is the impact that the learnings have on the lives on individuals, many opt to become a practitioner themselves, showing others who want to transform, live a life of joy and find true purpose the pathways they need to take.

Through academy, series, programs and training sessions, individuals can dive deep into the knowledge that Modern Mystery School UK/EU has at its disposal and passes on these learnings, including but not limited to:

Healers Academy – learn advanced healing techniques to be able to heal not only yourself but also the ones you love and care

Sacred Geometry Series – for holistic practitioners who want to learn how to set your template space using ancient sacred geometry techniques

EnSofic Reiki – awaken the inner light that can lead you to manifest your limitless light and achieve maximum potential in this physical world

Universal Hermetic Ray Kabbalah – a 10-month energetic ascension program where you take your own life experience into a higher realm of consciousness

Teachers Academy – for those who have a calling to share the wisdom and knowledge of the Mystery School tradition

More Information

The mission of the Modern Mystery School is World Peace: To create peace on this planet by uplifting the hearts and minds of humanity. The Modern Mystery School is in service to all of humanity to assist in the ascension of the human consciousness on this planet. Learn more via the Modern Mystery School UK/EU website: https://modernmysteryschooluk.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/modern-mystery-school-uk-eu-celebrates-the-teachings-of-an-ancient-3000-year-lineage-promoting-a-life-of-joy-peace-and-fulfilment/