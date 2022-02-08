Global $2.69 Bn Flat Glass Coatings Markets, 2020-2022 & 2027 - Focus on Mirror Coatings, Solar Power, Architectural, Automotive & Application and Decoratives

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flat Glass Coatings Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Flat Glass Coatings Market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.34 percent from USD 919.4 million in 2016 to USD 2.69 billion by 2022, with a forecasted CAGR of 20.99 percent.

Growing need for renewable energy sources, as well as an increase in the number of solar installations around the world, are expected to drive up the adoption of solar panels, boosting demand for flat glass coatings.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a wide range of effects on the global economy, including direct effects on production and demand, supply chain disruption, and financial damage. COVID-19 has had a direct impact on manufacturers' supply chains around the world, and production facilities have been shut down to reduce the danger of virus propagation.

During the early stages of the pandemic, the solar panel industry was shut down, and there was a shortage of workers, resulting in a decline in the solar energy sector, impacting demand for glass coatings.

This report Describes the Drivers, Restraints, impact of Covid-19 and opportunities for the growth of Flat Glass Coatings Market. The Porter's five forces has been included in the report to analyze the potential of suppliers & buyers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building. It provides a complete study of the reasons that drive and restrain the Flat Glass Coatings Market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

Based on application, Mirror, solar power, architectural, automobile & application, ornamental, and electronics industry expected to lead the Flat glass coatings market over the forecast period.

The current Flat glass coatings market trends and future situation of the market from 2020 to 2027 to appreciate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. It gives vital insights into market dynamics, allowing existing market players as well as those looking to enter the industry to make strategic decisions.

Major players in Flat Glass Coatings Market include

Arkema

FENZI

Ferro Corporation

Sherwin-Williams Company

Vitro Architectural Glass

NIPPONPAINT

SunGuard (Guardian Glass)

Hesse

DIAMON-FUSION INTERNATIONAL

Tribos Coatings (International) Ltd

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources



3 Executive Summary



4 Flat Glass Coatings Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Flat Glass Coatings Market, By Resin Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

5.2 Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Analysis, By Resin Type

5.3 Flat Glass Coatings Market Size and Forecast, By Resin Type

5.3.1 Polyurethane

5.3.2 Epoxy

5.3.3 Acrylic

5.3.4 Others (Silicone and Alkyd)



6 Flat Glass Coatings Market, By Application

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

6.2 Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Analysis, By Application

6.3 Flat Glass Coatings Market Size and Forecast, By Application

6.3.1 Mirror Coatings

6.3.2 Solar Power

6.3.3 Architectural

6.3.4 Automotive & Application

6.3.5 Decorative

6.3.6 Others



7 Flat Glass Coatings Market, By Technology

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Technology

7.2 Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Analysis, By Technology

7.3 Flat Glass Coatings Market Size and Forecast, By Technology

7.3.1 Solvent-Based

7.3.2 Water-Based

7.3.3 Nano Coatings



8 Flat Glass Coatings Market, By Region

8.1 Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Flat Glass Coatings Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Flat Glass Coatings Market Size and Forecast, By Region



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cpvdi