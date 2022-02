Mondelēz International to Present at CAGNY Conference on February 22

CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chairman & CEO, Maurizio Brusadelli, EVP & President, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Joost Vlaanderen, President, Greater China, and Deepak Iyer, President, India, will present at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on February 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.