Dometic Exhibits Full Suite of Premium Indoor and Outdoor Residential Solutions at KBIS 2022

Orlando, Florida, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spending quality time at home with family and friends is one of life’s great pleasures. The Dometic Group, a 100-year old Swedish company has vast experience in creating well-designed, functional solutions for hospitality as well as mobile living and outdoor environments such as cars or boats. Within the residential space, Dometic Home’s premium indoor, outdoor and entertaining solutions allow people to celebrate life at home in style.

“It is an exciting time for Dometic as we are introducing such a wide range of new home products to the market,” says Juan Vargues, President and CEO at Dometic. “Whether it’s searing the perfect steak or sharing a cocktail with friends, our products are designed to make moments of entertaining at home, extra special,” he continues.

At KBIS 2022, Dometic will showcase its full suite of luxury outdoor appliances, indoor appliances and even solutions that are easily mobile between the two areas.

The Dometic Home suite of products include:

Beverage Centers:

The award-winning Dometic MoBar series raises the bar for at-home entertaining, indoors and out. Consisting of three models: MoBar 50, MoBar 300 and MoBar 550, these industry-first mobile beverage centers offer users the perfect product to store, chill, prepare, present and serve beverages to their guests. Developed in collaboration with consumers and professional bartenders, each MoBar model comes equipped with accessories to guarantee an elevated entertaining experience. Dometic MoBar naturally finds its place on urban balconies, outdoor patios, poolside, luxurious verandas and penthouse terraces. Creating a natural gathering space for hosts to interact with their guests, MoBar is a functional centerpiece for any occasion.

Wine Coolers:

As a specialist in refrigeration, Dometic has created a comprehensive range of products worthy of the finest wines. From a compact dual zone wine refrigerator that stores up to 16 bottles to a tall single zone unit that holds up to 154 Bordeaux bottles, Dometic Home offers solutions for everyone from the weekend entertainer to the aspiring sommelier. Its wine coolers, chillers and cabinets provide perfect storage conditions and serving temperatures for a fine wine to reach its full potential.

Wine Drawers:

Offering the functionality of a full-size wine cooler in an elegant and ergonomic compact drawer design, Dometic’s DrawBar (available in July) is easily installed in kitchen and auxiliary spaces in the home. DrawBar fits five wine bottles and features a user-friendly control panel that offers an on, off and five preset temperatures for optimal cooling and storing. This solution can be installed singularly or in multiples and is designed to integrate with standard 24” wide cabinetry. For enhanced personalization, this smart cooling drawer can be faced with glass or custom paneling.

Outdoor Kitchens:

Dometic Twin Eagles creates meticulously engineered grills and outdoor kitchen solutions that are beloved by home chefs, food aficionados and frequent entertainers alike. Combining form and function, the brand is known for its premium aesthetic, advanced technology and superior touch points. Its offerings, including the Eagle One Grill, Pellet Grill and Teppanyaki Griddle, elevate the outdoor living experience to a new level of luxury.

Dometic Delta Heat offers a complete outdoor appliance product portfolio that is engineered, designed and manufactured by Dometic Twin Eagles. A standout new appliance is the Dometic Delta Heat Pizza Oven. Boasting industry-leading design and function, this pizza oven allows for the achievement of extremely high temperatures (43,000 BTU output) and a quick preheat while independently controlled burners for both hearth and dome allow for precise control. The design utilizes the highest quality materials – all stainless-steel construction, Cordierite hearth and dome tiles, and Ceran glass doors to present a beautiful presentation in both built-in application and countertop editions. All Twin Eagles and Delta Heat products are manufactured in the US.

Note to Editors

Please contact below for photos.

More information about Dometic Home can be found here.

About Dometic

Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create smart, sustainable, and reliable products with aspirational design for an outdoor and mobile lifestyle in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control, and Other Applications. Dometic employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 21.5 billion (USD 2.5 billion) in 2021 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

For more information on Dometic, please visit: http://www.dometic.com.

Attachments