Why the New Community Glamily is Beauty's Most Cost-Effective Growth Channel

SEATTLE, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glamily is the first short video community for Beauty. It became one of the most popular beauty community applications in the United States just three weeks after launching. Glamily is a new way for beauty consumers to discover and buy their ideal products while being entertained.

How big is the global beauty industry? It's expected to reach $716 billion by 2025, up from $483 billion in 2020 to $511 billion in 2021, with an annual compounded growth rate of 4.75% globally. By 2027, it's expected to be worth $784.6 billion. Millennials and Gen Z are the leading generational groups for the beauty industry. Culturally agile, self-educated, and highly allusive, Gen Z will define beauty for the next decade.

If there's one thing in the beauty industry that is more important now than ever, it's the value of the online community.

Beauty as self-expression and authenticity

The next generation of successful beauty brands will be built through communities. With 70% of consumers wanting to learn about beauty brands via content, not advertising, it makes total sense how a brand like ColourPop can do so well with organic community development. Take the rapid growth of Glossier, which takes its strategy "born from content, fueled by community" seriously.

Young people value transparency and honesty in their purchasing decisions, and they have a strong dislike for the types of A-list celebrity endorsements that have long been a mainstay of traditional beauty promotion. Millennials feel like they can influence brand culture by posting content online. Gen Z is also turning to social media to speak out against companies they feel are operating dishonestly, and to call out sponsored content from bloggers and influencers whom they feel have violated their trust.

Efficacy, value, and education

Brands that provide moments of calm, sensorial experiences and products that support consumers' physical, mental, and emotional well-being are especially valued by Millennials and Gen Z. They don't just want to buy what you're selling; they want to be a part of it. Brands that prioritize community-building will win over the young demographic that wants to connect through shared values.

However, building a community from scratch is not easy. Brands leverage Glamily to quickly build their product awareness in a sizable beauty community on social media through generating authentic, engaging, and compelling content from beauty creators.

The up-and-coming beauty community

The majority of Glamily users are Millennials and Gen Z. People come to Glamily to share their beauty knowledge, authentic reviews, find deals, get inspired, and discover their next favorite products. Glamily connects people with the content, creators, products, and brands they care about most. All in a fun, interactive format.

Word of mouth is the top reason people try a new brand or beauty product. Glamily helps brands increase visibility, build trust, and generate purchase intent by connecting vetted micro-influencers and consumers at scale in a cost-effective way. Glamily's creator community is a great User Generated Content engine, reaching more than 10 million individuals on social media, mostly in the United States. And the number is increasing every day.

