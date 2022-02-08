Graze to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 10th

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Graze – a startup building electronic, autonomous lawn mowers specifically for the commercial landscape industry – announced that CEO John Vlay will present live at the Regulation A+ Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th.



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Graze questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Timing details and link are below.

DATE: February 10th, 2022

TIME: 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rCDyzO

Recent Company Highlights

Graze is currently in its Series A funding round and has raised over $9.2 million through equity crowdfunding and its lead investor, Wavemaker Partners. To invest in the future of mowing automation, please visit: https://waxinvest.com/projects/graze-mowing

Graze mowers launched pilot programs with our commercial partners in 2021 which will continue through this year. We are on track to launch paid pilot programs by the end of 2022, and begin scaled contract manufacturing in 2023.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Graze

Graze is building a fully autonomous and electric lawn mower that is controlled via computer, smartphone or tablet to streamline efficiency in commercial landscaping. With machine learning and computer vision, the mower maps job sites, plans and execute mowing paths, avoids obstacles and collects and applies data to further optimize for precision. Graze is backed by lead investor, Wavemaker Partners, a global Venture Capital fund that has raised over $600M across multiple funds and Wavemaker Labs, an automation focused venture studio. Invest in Graze today at https://waxinvest.com/projects/graze-mowing.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.