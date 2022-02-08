Generation USA Partners With Community College of Denver to Offer the Verizon Skill Forward Career Training Program

DENVER, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation USA has partnered with the Community College of Denver (CCD) to launch a workforce development program made possible by the Verizon Skill Forward initiative that provides free online training to community members to help participants develop skills that are in demand in the tech labor market.

CCD is one of nine colleges that are part of the Verizon Skill Forward initiative, a workforce development program designed in partnership with Generation USA to assist workers who are unemployed, underemployed, facing job displacement due to automation or further challenged by the pandemic. This effort will focus on populations facing systemic challenges, giving priority to Black and Latinx applicants, women of all races and people who do not have a four-year degree.

"Our partnership with Generation, through the remarkable support of Verizon, is allowing our students to acquire the skills and short-term credentials needed to get their professional start in the tech field at no cost to those that need it most in our Denver community," said Dr. Marielena P. DeSanctis, President, Community College of Denver. "With our deep community ties, our mission is aligned with Generation as we both seek to offer an opportunity to those who may not have traditionally had access to education and employment."

Made possible through the Verizon Skill Forward initiative, Verizon is investing more than $44 million over several years to Generation to help close the opportunity gap for workers and increase access to digital skills. This initiative is part of Verizon's responsible business plan, Citizen Verizon, to prepare 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030.

"This program underscores Verizon's commitment to removing equity and access barriers so that underrepresented Coloradans may gain the tech skills they need to compete in today's digital workforce," said Sarah Meuli, State Government Affairs for Colorado, Verizon. "In my discussions with Colorado's elected local leaders, the workforce talent pipeline is a recurring and prominent concern. They want to see educational resources that will transform their communities from surviving to thriving. Verizon's workforce development investment in Denver answers that call."

The program offerings, which are open to anyone seeking to expand their skillset and pursue a career in the technology field, give students opportunities to build and refine the skills needed to excel and launch new careers upon graduation.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Community College of Denver to empower its students to create a unique new pathway to career success," said Richard Clemmon, Generation USA COO. "These programs will not only provide students with the knowledge and skills needed for jobs in the digital world but, through mentorship and social support services, they'll have the opportunity to learn from others who have been in their shoes before."

In addition to these programs, Generation offers a myriad of online reskilling programs that provide free resources and access to multiple career pathways and full-time employment opportunities in high-demand technology sectors. These reskilling programs work towards Generation's goal to train 500,000 students by 2030.

For more information on the program or to apply, prospective participants and interested employers can visit the information site here.

About Generation

Generation is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to prepare, place and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally and three times as many were underemployed — and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high demand and 40 percent of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org.

About Community College of Denver

Community College of Denver (CCD) is a leading point of entry to higher education for the city and county of Denver. CCD provides cost-effective, high-quality college education, along with access and opportunity for non-traditional students, workforce development, training resources for local organizations, and community partnerships. CCD is a federally funded Hispanic Serving and designated Military Friendly Institution. Learn more at ccd.edu.

About Citizen Verizon

Citizen Verizon is the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillars of Digital Inclusion, Climate Protection and Human Prosperity, the company is committed to providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030, supporting one million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030, achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2035 and preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.

