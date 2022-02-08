Tersus Power Announces Development of a First-of-its-Kind Proactive Hydrogen Production Software Solution

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Technologies, Ltd (OTC Pink: GTLL) (the “Company”), a holding corporation, which, through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the online sales of CBD and hemp-related products, the acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space, and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, distribution and logistics, is pleased to provide the following update on Tersus Power’s newly developed first-of-its-kind proactive hydrogen production management software solution.

Tersus Power and BB2 Labs (a BB2 Technology Group Company) are developing a first-of-its-kind proactive hydrogen production management software solution that provides the industry’s first “zero-touch” operational model. The foundation of our unique approach is our solution’s advanced analytics engine which continuously learns each production unit’s unique demand/storage/production behavioral profile and leverages this predictive understanding to allow for the following:

Reduce operational staffing overhead by auto-adjusting production levels to best match overall distribution demands.

Significantly extend operational lifetime of production units by minimizing high impact on/off cycles.

Reduce operational expenses and improve financial insight thru predictive planning and what-if modeling based on real-world data analysis.

Gain these efficiencies with a solution that benefits organizations running 1 production unit or 1000s of units at scale.

Below is a sneak preview of four of the Tersus Power Next Generation Hydrogen Generator systems management screens.

Sam Balooch, Chief Information Officer of Tersus Power, stated, “The Tersus Power hydrogen generation station is ground-breaking technology. BB2 Labs, partnering with Tersus Power, is poised to turn the completed design of the analytics package into reality.”



For more information on Tersus Power’s new proactive hydrogen production management software, please visit the Company’s website at: https://www.tersuspower.com/hydrogen-management-software/.

About Global Technologies, Ltd:

Global Technologies, Ltd, based in St. Petersburg, Florida, is a holding corporation, which, through its subsidiaries, has operations engaged in the online sales of CBD and hemp-related products, the acquisition of intellectual property in the safety and security space, and as a portal for entrepreneurs to provide immediate access to live shopping, e-commerce, product placement in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and logistics. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.globaltechnologiesltd.info.

About Tersus Power, Inc.:

Tersus Power Inc. was founded in 2021 as a contract manufacturer that will build and deliver Modular Hydrogen Fueling stations across the U.S and Canada. Tersus Power is located in Nevada and in the process of commissioning a facility to manufacture the initial prototypes and then ramp-up to manufacture 10 modular fueling stations per month. The facility will be located in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, metroplex.

Tersus Power's Next Generation Modular Hydrogen Fueling Station is based on the functionality of a newley designed steam methane reformer (SMR), with unique components and a high-capacity daily hydrogen output. Tersus Power’s next generation Modular Hydrogen Fueling Station will generate up to 1,250 kilograms of pure hydrogen daily. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.tersuspower.com.

Forward - Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

Contact:

Global Technologies, Ltd

(727) 482-1505

info@globaltechnologiesltd.info

Attachments