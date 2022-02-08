U+ Report Predicts Fintech Market to Reach $324 billion in 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U+ , a leading global digital innovation company, announces the release of “ The State of Fintech 2022 ,” a report that analyzes disruptive fintech trends and industry projections including banking, payments and insurance. The report outlines how and why investors have poured $91.5 billion into fintech firms in 2021 , nearly doubling the previous year’s figure. As a result, analysts predict the fintech market to reach $324 billion by 2026 .



“The growth and investment in fintech points to closer collaboration between startups and incumbents, as well as regulators, investors and even consumers, as the industry searches for cost reductions, client-friendly experiences and technology upgrades,” said U+ Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jan Beránek. “Since technology use has redefined the financial services industry, incumbents and challengers are competing to acquire and analyze customer data. In an attempt to secure brand loyalty, developing client-friendly experiences is a key focus.”

With convenience and enhanced customer experiences at the top of the priority list in fintech, the U+ report also reveals a demand for software engineers to help businesses keep up with the fast-paced tech initiatives.

U+ has a successful record of working with companies in the fintech industry. Examples include building a popular P2P lending platform for the Czech firm Zonky and launching a deferred payment method for Mall Pay, a “buy now, pay later” provider. These are just two of over 90 ideas U+ has turned into reality over the past 12 years, with total valuation exceeding $1B.

Innovative banking solutions have arrived in a major way, with about 30% of all global banking customers using at least one non-traditional financial service. With more than 26,000 fintech companies worldwide, now is the time for all financial service providers to secure their place within this sector, even if it means collaborating with innovative partners to lead the industry using big data and artificial intelligence, for example.

Click here to read “The State of Fintech 2022,” which outlines industry-transforming tech, and learn about the companies U+ highlights as the Top Fintech Innovators to Watch. The report showcases client-focused technological advancements that are trending while top financial service providers spark the next fintech wave of innovation.

U+ selected the Top Fintech Innovators after extensive market research, leveraging databases including CB Insights and Crunchbase. Market share, along with the amount and date of funds raised, were also considered as selection criteria.

About U+

U+ is a leading global digital innovation company, specializing in corporate research and development, the launch of corporate and startup innovations, and the transformation of Fortune 1000 companies’ digital ideas into real products. During the past 12 years, U+ has successfully turned more than 90 ideas into reality with total valuation exceeding $1B in the fintech, energy, telco, e-health and automotive industries. U+ is a digital solution provider for Czech firm Zonky, Homecredit China and other companies within the fintech sector. For more information, please visit https://u.plus/ .

