Trillion Dollar Megatrends: CEO’s of VLDR, ENTEF, XELA, and OGGFF Driving Revenue Growth, in Lidar, E-Sports, Digital Transformation, and Plant-Based Foods

Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating trillion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. From Lidar technologies that power robotics, autonomous EV’s and drones to plant-based food diets being embraced by millions, and challenging the $900 billion dairy market, to the global e-sports and gaming boom. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) CEO Ted Tewksbury: ”Velodyne is Global Market Leader in Lidar”

“...Velodyne is the undisputed Lidar technology pioneer and market leader. The company has the broadest product portfolio and shipped more sensory units than all the other competitors in the industry combined. And very importantly, Velodyne is really the only company that's demonstrated the ability to manufacture at scale…We've grown our pipeline to 220 projects, with an increasing concentration in the industrial and robotics market, which make up 1/3 of the pipeline project and has grown nearly 50% when compared to last year at this time. We believe the industrial and robotics market is one of the Lidar markets closest to commercialization. And we expect our activity with customers in this market will only accelerate…We shipped more than 4400 sensors in the third quarter, continuing our market leadership. Our customers today are giving us purchase orders for larger volumes as they move into the first wave of mass commercialization…”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”60X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 12 Months - Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to a CD$60 million+ run rate, with it’s latest e-sports acquisition. This is almost a 6,000% increase from ENTEF’s run rate less than 12 months ago. On December 1, ENTEF closed the acquisition of GameAddik,which through its wholly owned brand PWN Games, is considered one of the top CPA (cost-per acquisition) networks for gaming by gamesight.io. Game Addik generated revenue of CD$24.0 million and operating income of CD$4.7 million in FY 2020.

Konrad stated this milestone is just the beginning, as his goal is ramping ENTEF e-sports revenues to $250 million in the next 18 month through organic growth and strategic M&A - and building a multi-billon dollar global e-sports business. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including it’s K1CK global e-sports franchise. Konrad reported that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

Organic Garage (OTC: OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales it’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and launches its “Future of Cheese” brand which targets multi-billion dollar opportunities in the global plant-based dairy alternatives sector.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

OGGFF is further leveraging it’s retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong knowledge of what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing it’s owned plant-based CPG brands. OGGFF has just launched the “Future of Cheese” brand targeting the dairy alternatives space. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding it’s product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, Matt Lurie discusses OGGFF’s growth strategy for global sales expansion of Future of Cheese in retail and restaurants.

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) Ron Cogburn, CEO: “Solid Growth Momentum and $200 Billion Market Opportunity”

“...Exela is a global leader in business process management solutions. Our total addressable market is extremely large at $207 billion and growing. Moreover, there are incremental growth opportunities in digital asset groups of what we call DAG, as we refer to it, included in the SMB market, which we entered in late 2020. We are well positioned in the market with a strong competitive moat, supported by our extensive investments in technology and the numerous patents that we own....Our strategy has evolved to scale up our cloud usage. Many of our platforms, including intelligent data processing and our work from anywhere initiatives are driving fast adoption of the cloud. We expect materially, all customers and employees will be using the cloud by the end of 2022. This is up from 30% in Q4 of this year. Quarterly revenue challenges due to COVID-19 aside, we are seeing solid momentum throughout our business, highlighted by strong renewal rates, expansion activity and an increasing pipeline of new activity…Exela remains well positioned in today’s environment. We enhanced our liquidity position through a fortified balance sheet that included equity raises, debt repurchase and debt refinancing. Our strengthened financial position, along with our continued operational improvements, position Exela to capitalize on our growing global TAM. Moreover, we have the technology, extensive history, powerhouse employee base and the strength of our new financial position that provide us confidence in our strategy for what we plan in 2022…”

