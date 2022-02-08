Team Secrist Leads New East Bay Housing Build

Oakland, California, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan Secrist and Taani Secrist, agent team at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty, spearheaded a build day with Giveback Homes and Habitat for Humanity to renovate a single-family residence on Manila Avenue, Oakland. As part of their ongoing efforts with the philanthropic organizations, Team Secrist’s goal is to bring new life to great neighborhoods, as well as new homeownership opportunities to deserving families. The construction of their latest build in Oakland involved demolition of the original property and the reconstruction of a new, affordable build

“Working as a real estate professional in the East Bay, I see how vital and impactful it is to provide affordable housing options in this community,” says Ryan Secrist. “We’ve seen a 19.8% increase in Alameda County’s average sale price between 2020 and 2021, raising the average cost of a home to over $1.3 million. Partnering with Giveback Homes and Habitat for Humanity helps community members in need overcome those steep figures.”

The Secrist Team further pledges their allegiance to this cause through a donation from every escrow closing by their real estate team, allowing Giveback Homes and Habitat for Humanity to build additional housing in the community. “Our mission at Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty is to provide exceptional service at every price point,” says Kevin Daniel Dwyer, Chief Marketing Officer of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. “Team Secrist exemplifies this core value of our brokerage and embodies our commitment through their work with Giveback Homes and Habitat for Humanity.

A global nonprofit housing organization, Habitat for Humanity was founded by farmer and biblical scholar Clarence Jordan in 1976 and serves local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and approximately 70 countries. Their vision is to build strength, stability, and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

