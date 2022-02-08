IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Expands Collaboration With Microdose Psychedelic Insights to Serve as Official Media Sponsor for all 2022 Events

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via PsychedelicNewsWire -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces that it will be supporting the full event line-up organized by Microdose Psychedelic Insights in 2022.



Microdose Psychedelic Insights, a Toronto-based media company, is a well-established leader within the psychedelic industry. The company has sought to provide ground-breaking educational insight to help drive the industry into the forefront of modern medicine through its distribution of compelling sector content, financial analysis and engaging events. Having worked with some of the most respected companies, both inside and outside psychedelics, Microdose has rapidly become the media partner of choice within the sector.

Following its previous successful engagements with Microdose’s conferences throughout 2021, IBN will be serving as the official media sponsor for their upcoming 2022 conference schedule. These will include the iterations of Microdose’s popular Psychedelic Capital series, the Molecular Masterclasses (such as the upcoming LSD Conference to be held on Feb. 17, 2022) and the well-known Wonderland Miami, which is set to take place in November.

“We are pleased to be continuing our collaboration with IBN for all of our events this year,” said Patrick Moher, president of Microdose. “Their powerful tools and communication solutions create a robust online presence, which strengthens the valuable connections our team creates between executives, industry experts and investors. We are looking forward to producing a standout series of events designed to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine, and we believe that IBN’s assistance in helping us reach a broader investor audience will continue to be very helpful in heightening the success of our events.”

In addition to the news-oriented coverage provided by IBN’s PsychedelicNewsWire and BioMedWire, which form part of IBN’s platform 50+ brands, IBN is also set to provide Microdose Psychedelic Insights with social media coverage for their various events. Collectively, the IBN brands reach more than 2 million likes and followers across a variety of social networks.



“Our team at IBN is excited to be working with Microdose Psychedelic Insights again this year,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director for IBN. “We will leverage our communications solutions to raise visibility in advance of each of their events and also widen the reach of the content produced to reach additional online audiences.”

About IBN

The IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”) consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

