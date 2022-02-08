Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Files an Amicus Brief in Support of Parental Rights on Minor Consent Law for COVID Vaccination

Tucson, Ariz., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Feb 4, the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) filed an amicus brief in federal district court in support of a motion for a preliminary injunction to block the District of Columbia’s Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act of 2020. This new law authorizes vaccinating children as young as age 11 without parental consent, and without even telling the parents afterwards.



“If upheld in court, this law could set the precedent for injecting schoolchildren with many objectionable treatments without parental consent or even knowledge,” observes AAPS General Counsel Andrew Schlafly. “Irreversible transgender treatments of children could come next.”



This lawsuit was filed by the Children’s Health Defense Fund, and defends the longstanding rights of parents over the upbringing of their children. Parental rights also became a central issue in the last gubernatorial election in Virginia, where the pro-parental rights candidate prevailed, Schlafly noted.



A coalition of left-leaning medical organizations, led by the American Medical Association (“AMA”), supported bypassing parental consent by this new law.



The AMA’s brief failed to mention the injuries reported to the government-run Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (“VAERS”). AAPS responded by informing the court that “the total number of deaths associated with the COVID-19 vaccines is more than double the number of deaths associated with all other vaccines combined since the year 1990.”



“No one denies that the COVID vaccines cause some harm to some people,” Schlafly points out. “Some, like myocarditis, require early recognition and treatment. Without awareness, parents or physicians might overlook or discount mild, nonspecific symptoms.”



AAPS stated in its brief that, as the Supreme Court declared in recently staying the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine mandate in National Federation of Independent Businesses v. DOL, vaccinations “cannot be undone at the end of the workday,” adding that “a school-based mandate imposes irreversible medical treatment that extends far beyond the threshold of the school door.”



The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) is a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943. Its motto is omnia pro aegroto (everything for the patient).