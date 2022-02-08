Suggestion Box, Inc. (OTC: SGTB) Appoints New Chairman and Provides Shareholder Updates

Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suggestion Box (OTC PINK: SGTB) proudly announces it has appointed Mr. David Olund as Chairman of the Board. Tony D’Antonio, Chief Executive Officer, states, “We are excited to have Dave Olund provide his experience and leadership to our company as we prepare for an upcoming merger with our operating company. Mr. Olund’s depth of experience with public company leadership and the homeopathic and pharmaceutical industry is the ideal blend for the upcoming growth and direction of the company.” Mr. David Olund, new Chairman says, “I personally believe in this company’s products and Mr. D’Antonio. My goal is to ensure that the company and shareholders are supported toward the mission of having the SinoFresh® product line becoming a nationally and internationally recognized brand.”

Mr. Olund’s career spans more than 40 years and has been focused on the Financial Services industries. As a former Registered Securities Principal, Mr. Olund brings 20 years of success working as a Financial and Business Consultant doing work primarily for Private Clients in the US and abroad. Mr. Olund has been an entrepreneur and his professional skill sets encompasses almost every aspect of corporate formations, operations, development, marketing, financial, operational, and legal. For the past 10 years worked and gained experience in the OTC (Over the Counter) Homeopathic and Pharmaceutical industry.

Mr. D’Antonio adds, “In addition to adding to our team, we are coordinating with our attorneys to finalize the terms and conditions for the upcoming merger of the operating company. Our goal is to finalize a deal structure that benefits our shareholders and brings the incoming operational company into a merger opportunity that is poised for long-term growth. Once again, we want to let our shareholders know that no reverse split is planned for the foreseeable future, and we expect to provide the details of the final transaction and announce a completed merger to our shareholders in the coming weeks.”

About SGTB/ZapVir, Inc.

ZapVir, Inc. is a company that manufactures and sells Over-The-Counter antiseptic consumer health products focused on Nasal/Sinus Care, Throat Care, Skin Care and Personal Environments with a focus on Homeopathic remedies.

To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at www.zapvirinc.com

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/ZapvirInc .

About SinoFresh®

The SinoFresh® homeopathic antiseptics allow the body to get a head-start on fighting off infection. By stimulating the body’s natural defenses, homeopathic antiseptics promote removal of triggers of inflammation and/or infection such as bacteria, viruses, molds, and allergens. SinoFresh® Homeopathic Antiseptic Nasal Spray is non-habit forming, non-drying, and will not cause drowsiness. SinoFresh® is safe for use by children 12 year of age and older, diabetics, pregnant or lactating women, and hypertensive individuals. SinoFresh® KoolBlast Homeopathic Antiseptic Throat Spray is a daily use, antiseptic and soothing blend of ingredients for people with scratchy, irritated, raw, or sore throats. It is also an oral antiseptic blend that helps keep oral germs under control and can be used to freshen breath. It is non-habit forming, non-drying, and will not cause drowsiness. SinoFresh® Foaming Hand & Body Sanitizer is a skin sanitizing product applied as a foam to your hands or skin and rubbed in and allowed to dry. Our special formula of HI IQ water is the key ingredient that utilizes specially formulated water as the active ingredient.

Contact Information:

SGTB Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

888-201-2003

Investors@zapvirinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: ZapVir, Inc.