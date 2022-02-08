Romance Over Rushing Yards: Stop & Shop Survey Reveals People Prefer to Celebrate Valentine’s Day Over the Big Game

NANUET, N.Y., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in NFL history, the Big Game will fall on the day before Valentine’s Day, and a recent survey commissioned by Stop & Shop found that if East Coast residents could only celebrate one of the two upcoming holidays, they would choose a romantic Valentine’s day date for two (58%) over watching the Big Game with friends (42%).



The survey, which was taken by both men and women, looked at celebration and food preferences. Additional findings included:

Respondents stated they’d rather spend money on a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner (61%) than a killer game day spread (39%)

51% said they will be staying home this Valentine’s Day, while 22% sent they would go out; 27% are still unsure of their plans.

When it comes to indulgences, it’s a coin toss as 49% prefer salty and 51% sweet.

For game day favorites such as wings, 43% of those surveyed prefer mild, 31% like it hot, 9% like them scorching and 17% just aren’t fans of wings.

And for those who like boneless wings with their football, sorry, but 59% of people surveyed don’t consider boneless wings to be wings at all.



With more than 400 locations across the Northeast, plus convenient options for Delivery & Pickup, Stop & Shop can help you get Big Game ready and celebrate an intimate Valentine’s Day. As part of Stop & Shop’s “Pre-Game for Valentine’s” campaign, in-store displays will ensure customers don’t forget either holiday – just look for the juxtaposed candy hearts and footballs to signify great items and deals to show your team and your family some love.

