LinkedIn Live Event: Secure Score for Microsoft 365 + Defender; Why Should I Care?

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies, a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced it is hosting, along with cyber security company BlueVoyant, a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 17, 2022. The episode—"Ask an Expert: Secure Score for Microsoft 365 + Defender; Why Should I Care?”—will engage business and IT leaders to learn the misconceptions of a secure SaaS, how to get and use free tools in Microsoft Azure and the M365 platform, and what Secure Score covers and how to access it.



Most organizations and their business leaders are concerned about security. However, most also think securing their cloud environment comes at a high cost. This 30-minute LinkedIn Live event will debunk that thinking.

Cloud Security experts Mark Imhoff, John Nykaza and Craig Wilson—all of System Soft, and BlueVoyant's Micah Heaton will share how organizations are tightening their security through Secure Score. Following Secure Score recommendations can protect an organization from security threats. From a centralized dashboard in the M365 Defender portal, an organization can monitor and bolster the security of its M365 identities, apps and devices. By automating the thought processes of an organization’s smartest employees, decisions can be made 100 times faster and 25 percent more accurate, with complete explainability.

Register to attend and hear answers from these Cloud Experts to questions like:

Do you know if your organization’s cloud environment is secure?

Do you know if your Microsoft 365 is secure?

Do you have a false sense of security about M365?

Do you know what your Secure Scores are?

Do you even look at your Secure Scores?



Learning outcomes for attendees will include how to:

Determine if SaaS and Azure environments are secure

Take advantage of free tools in Microsoft

Get access to Secure Score

Find out what Secure Score rates against

To attend this live Ask an Expert episode, click on the event page link here.

What: Secure Score for Microsoft 365 + Defender; Why Should I Care?

Experts: Mark Imhoff, Head of Security Practices, System Soft; John Nykaza Senior Security Analyst, System Soft; Craig Wilson, Senior Security Architect, System Soft; Micah Heaton, Director of Microsoft Security Solutions, BlueVoyant

When: 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 17, 2022

Where: Join the LinkedIn Live streaming event here.

