IZEA Releases The State of Influencer Earnings™

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world's leading brands, ​​released its first The State of Influencer Earnings report today. The report found that the average cost per post across all non-celebrity tiers bounced to all-time highs as marketers expanded their influencer marketing spending in 2021.



The report analyzes influencer earnings observed in IZEA’s online marketplace from 2015 to 2021. Data comprises negotiated rates between marketers and creators spanning the spectrum of micro-influencers to celebrities across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and YouTube.

“Influencer earnings have seen tremendous growth since IZEA launched the first marketplace that paid influencers to create content on behalf of brands in 2006,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “We are excited to see influencers of all tiers bringing in more income than ever before while creating value for brands through their content, creativity, and ability to drive sales.”

Key Findings Include:

Over the past seven years, average earnings have dramatically risen for influencers of all tiers.

After a slight decline in 2020, the cost per post rates for nano, micro, mid-tier, macro, and mega influencer surged to all-time highs in 2021.

Video-based social media platforms command the highest average cost per post, with posts on TikTok costing an average of $3,514 and YouTube content costing an average of $4,491.

Combination posts that include a post on YouTube and an Instagram Story have the highest combo post price average of $13,025.

2021 Average Cost Paid Per Post Per Platform:

YouTube videos had the highest cost per post, with an average of $4,491.

TikTok videos had the second-highest cost per post, with an average of $3,514.

Pinterest posts had an average cost per post of $2,114, ranking higher than posts on Facebook and Instagram.

Sponsored photo posts on Instagram had an average cost of $1,170.

Instagram Stories had an average cost of $906.

Facebook posts came in just behind Instagram Stories with an average cost of $833.

Sponsored tweets on Twitter had the lowest average cost of $284.





2015-2021 Sponsored Post Price Increase by Tier:

Sponsored Post prices charged by nano-influencers with 1,000 to 9,999 followers have risen 3,504% from $25 to $901 on average.

Sponsored Post prices charged by micro-influencers with 10,000 to 49,999 followers have risen 1,291% from $109 to $1,516 on average.

Sponsored Post prices charged by mid-tier influencers with 50,000 to 199,999 followers have risen 542% from $481 to $3,087 on average.

Sponsored Post prices charged by macro-influencers with 200,000 to 499,999 followers have risen 431% from $949 to $5,043 on average.

Sponsored Post prices charged by mega-influencers with 500,000 to 999,999 followers have risen 301% from $1,694 to $6,786 on average.

Sponsored Post prices charged by web celebrity influencers with 1 million or more followers have risen 115.4% from $3,012 to $6,488 on average.

Get the full report here: https://izea.com/influencer-marketing-statistics/2022-state-of-influencer-earnings/

“We have seen a notable shift in earnings from Instagram to TikTok, where rates for a sponsored post are up to three times as high,” continued Murphy. “This shift reflects consumers’ changing media consumption habits as TikTok continues to surge in popularity and time spent. There is strong demand for short-form video content, and we believe that this trend will continue. Brands are seeking to partner with influencers that excel in this form of content creation and are willing to pay a premium for collaborations.”

About IZEA

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

