Nearmap Appoints General Managers in North America to Support Vertical Go-to-Market Strategy Growth and Success

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading aerial imagery and data intelligence provider Nearmap has appointed Elizabeth Del Ferro, Rick Cassidy and Stephen Ellis as General Managers of the Insurance, Commercial and Government verticals respectively in North America, following massive growth and momentum in the business.



Elizabeth, Rick and Stephen are proven industry experts with deep historical knowledge and a detailed understanding of their respective markets. In their roles as general managers, they will spearhead all aspects of their vertical businesses. Their expertise will extend the foothold of the Nearmap brand and lend a guiding hand in all facets of their business—including sales, alliances, product marketing, operations, and customer success.

As the GM for Insurance, Elizabeth Del Ferro brings with her a consistent track record of guiding profitable business expansion within Property and Casualty Insurance software companies. She most recently served as the Vice President of Partner Go-to-Market for Duck Creek Technologies.

Rick Cassidy joins Nearmap as the GM of the Commercial vertical. He has a long and distinguished career as a Global Business Development Executive in the geospatial sector, including senior management roles at large geospatial firms where he oversaw all U.S. business operations.

Stephen Ellis is the GM of Government for North America. Before joining Nearmap, he was the Manager of the Geospatial Products and Solutions Division at BAE Systems, Inc. where he oversaw operations for all Federal, State, and Local Government endeavors.



“Elizabeth, Rick and Stephen have a solid background of driving demand in the Insurance, Commercial and Government spaces, and I am thrilled to see the direction and leadership that they will bring to the team,” Tony Agresta, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Nearmap North America said. “Nearmap is experiencing massive growth, and these appointments further emphasize the importance and focus that Nearmap is placing on these key sectors.”

These executive appointments come on the heels of other significant Nearmap updates in North America, including:

Nearmap has for the first time surpassed $US100 million in Group annual contract value (ACV); and, for the first time in North America, surpassed $US50 million in ACV

Nearmap has expanded its North America capture program to meet customer demand, covering more than 80% of the U.S. population

The company has launched Nearmap ImpactResponse, a program that helps organizations to better plan a disaster response and assist with rebuilding and recovery efforts



