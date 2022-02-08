Opus One Gold Corp Announces that it Is Completing a High Resolution Regional Aerial Magnetic Survey Over its Entire Land Package in the Casa-Berardi-Douay-Cameron District, Matagami Region, Qc

English French

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



MONTREAL, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the “Company” or “Opus One”) is pleased to announce that it has contracted a geophysical company to carry out a high resolution aerial magnetic survey over its Vezza North, Vezza Extension and Noyell gold exploration projects, all located close and to the south of the town of Matagami within the gold prolific Casa-Berardi-Douay-Cameron deformation corridors. This district is the main focus of Opus One’s exploration effort in the Abitibi.

The survey will cover the Noyell property which hosts the gold discovery called Zone 1. The latter was drilled in 2020 and 2021 by Opus One and has now been defined over a strike length of over 400 m and down to the 375 m level. See the table below for all detailed intercepts with Metal Factor (grade X length) above 10.

A table accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dcc5eca-51b8-487e-893b-2988c39ce9b1

In addition, the geophysical survey will cover the Vezza North and Vezza Extension properties. The Vezza Extension property is interpreted to host the western extension of the former Vezza Mine mineralized horizon. This highly prospective target was never drill tested on the property hence its potential remains hypothetical.

Opus One believes that this high quality survey will enable the company to fine tune its geological and structural knowledge of the area and lead to the definition of new drill targets.

OPUS ONE Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in Val-d'Or, Matagami and Chibougamau areas.

A qualified person, Pierre O’Dowd P.Geo, has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure as required by section 3.1 and 3.2 of NI43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin

Chief Executive Officer & Director



Tel.: (514) 591-398

Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Tel: (902) 826-1579

info@OpusOneGold.com

Visit Opus One’s website: www.OpusOneGold.com

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c2c92db-92d3-47e6-b4de-6f34a50849f9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39f3a441-860d-4e13-a6a4-72869210f269