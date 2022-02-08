Connecterra and ABS Global Announce Agreement to Use AI-Backed Technology to Improve U.S. Dairy Farm Operations

Amsterdam The Netherlands, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dutch-based Connecterra, a global pioneer in using artificial intelligence to deliver insights to dairy farmers, has signed a new agreement with U.S.-based ABS Global, a world leader in bovine genetics and reproduction services.

Beginning in early 2022, ABS will introduce Ida as a digital solution that enables improvements in fertility, health and animal welfare to its customers in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa, and South Dakota. ABS Trusted Advisors will also gain access to the Ida Enterprise platform, which provides cutting-edge digital collaboration and analytics capabilities to dairy farm partners and suppliers.

“This partnership with ABS will arm farmers and their advisors with Ida’s powerful technology that’s been proven to deliver greater operational efficiencies on U.S. dairies and around the world,” said Yasir Khokhar, CEO of Connecterra. “As the rapid digital transformation of global agricultural continues, our work with ABS is an indication of how technology can empower the industry in nearly every aspect of farming.”

Since 2015, Connecterra has set the gold standard for dairy cattle monitoring and on-farm data analytics with Ida. The platform combines behavior data collected via proprietary collar-mounted sensors with data from herd management systems like BoviSync, Lely Horizon and others, internet-connected farm equipment and third-party sources. Ida then uses artificial intelligence to translate the data into real-time, easy-to-understand insights in the app. Unlike other systems, Ida asks for user in-app feedback to improve the insights. Those 1-2 taps provide additional data that Ida processes with machine-learning algorithms. Ida then becomes smarter, more personalized and more effective for each customer’s herd and operations.

“We see the value in Ida’s artificial intelligence. We are excited to see our customers and ABS Trusted Advisors benefit from it,” shared Darren Peterson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ABS. "And we look forward to working with Connecterra to deploy this technology.”

About Connecterra

Connecterra is on a mission to empower farmers to increase their productivity while reducing the impact of farming on the planet. The solution is Ida, the intelligent dairy assistant. Ida’s platform uses artificial intelligence to enable farmers, their advisors and other stakeholders to make better decisions that lead to a more efficient, productive and ultimately, sustainable dairy industry. The Amsterdam-based company has teams in the United States and New Zealand, a product presence in 18 countries and partnerships with industry leaders around the globe.

About ABS

Headquartered in DeForest, Wisconsin, U.S.A., ABS Global is the world‐leading provider of bovine genetics, reproduction services, artificial insemination technologies, and udder care products. Marketed in more than 70 countries around the globe, ABS has been at the forefront of animal genetics and technology since it was founded in 1941. ABS Global is a division of Genus plc.

