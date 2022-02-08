Risk Advisor Maverick Debuts at International Builders’ Show, Bringing New Approach to Builder Warranty and Insurance Industry

Saint Petersburg, Florida, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick, a comprehensive risk advisory firm for builders, today announced its debut at the NAHB International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida. The company, formerly the Bonded Builders division of service and protection powerhouse Centricity, has long been a leader in the new home warranty industry. Today, the company enters a new chapter with significant investment to streamline the risk management process for builders and create a comprehensive portfolio of warranty and insurance products, specifically designed for the residential home building industry.

As part of this growth, Maverick also announced the acquisition of the commercial/builder team from sister company Bankers Insurance Services. By combining Bonded Builders’ new home warranty expertise with BIS’ strong insurance carrier relationships, Maverick brings a modern solution to the challenges facing today’s builders.

“It has never been harder to run a home construction business. We’ve witnessed first-hand the increased complexity of risk management for builders and the dynamic shifts in the litigation landscape,” said Lowell Hays, President of Maverick. “Buying warranty, builders risk, and general liability insurance individually simply doesn’t work anymore. Gaps in coverage and contracts are being exploited in litigation every day, leaving builders exposed when they thought they were covered.”

Maverick offers a true integrated risk management program with a full suite of insurance and warranty products designed to work together. The company plans to make these products available directly and via partnerships with leading insurance agents.

“Today is just the beginning for Maverick,” said Hays. “The company is on a mission to revolutionize how builders manage this part of their business so they can spend less time on risk mitigation and get back to building.”

Maverick is a wholly-owned subsidiary of St. Petersburg, Florida-based Bankers Financial Corporation, a family-owned holding company, which owns leading businesses in a number of warranty and insurance verticals.

About Maverick:

Maverick is setting a new vision for modern risk management for builders. Originally founded more than 30 years ago by Home Builders Association (HBA) leaders as Bonded Builders, Maverick remains focused on allowing builders to “Get Back to Building.” More product expansions will be announced throughout the year. More information on Maverick can be found at maverickbuilders.com.

