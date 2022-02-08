SurveySparrow Wins G2's Fastest Growing Products 2022 Award Third Time in a Row

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveySparrow, the omnichannel experience management platform, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards on the Fastest Growing Product list. This is SurveySparrow's third consecutive time appearing on one of G2's Best Software lists - thanks to its top market features that help businesses of all types refine the experiences of their customers and employees end to end.

This trending experience management platform bags its place as Momentum Leader, Fastest Growing Products 2022, Winter Leader of the Middle East & Africa, and the Winter Mid Market Leader in India. The clientele includes Opera, Xerox, Honda, Exin, BD, among others.

G2 is a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually and is a one-stop destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

"SurveySparrow has been continually redefining the survey industry by going beyond just collecting data. It enables its users to act on the data collected to make better business decisions and refine experiences. We consider this award as a testimony to our beloved customers, employees, and investors and dedicate the same to them," commented Shihab Muhammed, Founder & CEO, SurveySparrow.

About SurveySparrow:

SurveySparrow is an experience management platform on a mission to help businesses refine experiences end to end. The software offers 360 reviews, NPS, and Chat Surveys that are mobile-first and user friendly. SurveySparrow currently serves 100K+ customers across 149 countries and 86 languages.

For more information, please visit www.surveysparrow.com.

