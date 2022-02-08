VanillaSoft Earns Spot on G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards for Sales Products

Plano, Texas, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft, a leading sales engagement technology company, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards. This is the third consecutive year that VanillaSoft has appeared on G2’s Best Software lists.

G2s annual Best Software List ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. To be included in one of G2’s Software Sellers or Software Products “Best Of” lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year.

“Time and time again, VanillaSoft customers have reiterated how our software is critical to their businesses, and have taken the time to share their feedback on G2. It is really gratifying for our team to know that our sales engagement software is among G2’s top Sales Products for 2022,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “We work together as a team each day with the single goal of producing the best sales software for businesses in real-world industries such as insurance, finance, and fundraising. This recognition from G2 shows us that we’re making an impact and meeting customer needs!”

