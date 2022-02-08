Global Water-Based Adhesives Market Revenue is Projected to Reach USD 29.5 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The water-based adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2022−2027.



To keep up with the trend of digitalization, manufacturers are revolutionizing the consumer experience by responding to their issues and recommendations for product improvement and packaging designs. Digitization is transforming the packaging businesses and assisting package makers in meeting the high demand in the market. Moreover, the increasing expectations are prompting packaging manufacturers to develop more digital procedures to meet both manufacturing and customized needs. Manufacturers are innovating cost-effective solutions and simultaneously implementing digital manufacturing lines is by selecting the appropriate water-based adhesives, which is positively impacting the growth of the market. APAC is one of the major contributors to the rapid growth of the market. As this region is home to various end-use industries, such as packaging, woodworking, and footwear, which use water-based adhesives extensively. Therefore, creating lucrative opportunities for the vendors to expand their presence across the region.

Key Highlights

The major growth drivers for the market include the considerable growth across the automotive and transportation, building and construction, tapes and labels, paper and packaging, electricals and electronics, healthcare, and other industries.

Factors such as the high demand for strong bonding and impact or chemical resistant glues and stringent government regulations to ensure low VOC emissions are driving the adoption of water-based adhesives.

The paper and packaging segment is the widespread use of water-based adhesives for flexible and clear packaging in e-commerce and food and beverage industries.

Water-based adhesives are widely employed in the printed circuit boards (PCBs) of most electronic products, which accounts for most the sector's development. The electronics industry will be driven by increasing demand and infrastructure requirements in APAC countries, which would boost the worldwide water-based adhesives market.

The water-based adhesives market is predicted to be dominated by the packaging sector, followed by the building and construction and automotive industries. In this sector, India and China will be the market leaders.

Synthetic water-based adhesives comprise the largest sub-segment in the market. In 2021, the synthetic water-based adhesives segment accounted for a revenue share of 76.64%.

Manufacturers must invest in R&D initiatives to develop water-based adhesives from natural polymers and focus on minimizing the extraction cost of natural polymers or developing synthetic polymers from bio-based chemicals.





Water-Based Adhesives Market – Segmentation Analysis

The use of synthetic polymers will grow significantly in automotive and construction industries. This will drive the demand for synthetic water-based adhesives in the global market.

Polyvinyl acetate and ethylene vinyl acetate are the most common type of resins that are widely used in water-based adhesives, while acrylics are quickly gaining market share due to their superior bonding properties.

The extensive use of water-based adhesives in clear packaging will amplify the growth of the segment during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation by Formulation

Natural Polymer

Synthetic Polymer

Market Segmentation by Resin Type

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion

Styrene Butadiene Latex

Polyurethane Dispersion

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Emulsion

Others

Market Segmentation by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Tapes & Labels

Paper & Packaging

Healthcare

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

APAC China India Japan Indonesia South Korea Malaysia

Europe Germany UK France Italy Belgium

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico







Water-Based Adhesives Market – Vendors Landscape

Manufacturers are expected to periodically develop and launch new water-based adhesive products with innovative formulations and adapt to changing trends to ensure a sustainable presence in the water-based adhesives market. Players must focus on forging partnerships through a mergers and acquisitions strategy for new product development. Also, vendors can enhance their profitability by diversifying their product portfolios for the end-use industries. One of the key companies such as H.B. Fuller has numerous manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America, APAC, Western Europe, Africa, and Australia. The company’s organic revenues have witnessed a considerable surge in regions such as the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Companies have extensive portfolio of water-based adhesives thereby, observing heavy growth in the market.

Key Vendors

3M

Arkema

Sika

H.B. Fuller

Henkel





Other Prominent Vendors

DOW

Dymax

Franklin International

Jowat

Avery Dennison

Wacker Chemie AG

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Lord Corporation

Ashland

AdCo UK

Alfa International

Benson Polymers

Wisdom Adhesive Worldwide

Sealock Adhesives

Anabond

Permabond

Masterbond

Lintec

Delo

