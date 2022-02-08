Global Water-Based Adhesives Market Revenue is Projected to Reach USD 29.5 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The water-based adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2022−2027.
To keep up with the trend of digitalization, manufacturers are revolutionizing the consumer experience by responding to their issues and recommendations for product improvement and packaging designs. Digitization is transforming the packaging businesses and assisting package makers in meeting the high demand in the market. Moreover, the increasing expectations are prompting packaging manufacturers to develop more digital procedures to meet both manufacturing and customized needs. Manufacturers are innovating cost-effective solutions and simultaneously implementing digital manufacturing lines is by selecting the appropriate water-based adhesives, which is positively impacting the growth of the market. APAC is one of the major contributors to the rapid growth of the market. As this region is home to various end-use industries, such as packaging, woodworking, and footwear, which use water-based adhesives extensively. Therefore, creating lucrative opportunities for the vendors to expand their presence across the region.
Key Highlights
- The major growth drivers for the market include the considerable growth across the automotive and transportation, building and construction, tapes and labels, paper and packaging, electricals and electronics, healthcare, and other industries.
- Factors such as the high demand for strong bonding and impact or chemical resistant glues and stringent government regulations to ensure low VOC emissions are driving the adoption of water-based adhesives.
- The paper and packaging segment is the widespread use of water-based adhesives for flexible and clear packaging in e-commerce and food and beverage industries.
- Water-based adhesives are widely employed in the printed circuit boards (PCBs) of most electronic products, which accounts for most the sector's development. The electronics industry will be driven by increasing demand and infrastructure requirements in APAC countries, which would boost the worldwide water-based adhesives market.
- The water-based adhesives market is predicted to be dominated by the packaging sector, followed by the building and construction and automotive industries. In this sector, India and China will be the market leaders.
- Synthetic water-based adhesives comprise the largest sub-segment in the market. In 2021, the synthetic water-based adhesives segment accounted for a revenue share of 76.64%.
- Manufacturers must invest in R&D initiatives to develop water-based adhesives from natural polymers and focus on minimizing the extraction cost of natural polymers or developing synthetic polymers from bio-based chemicals.
Get your free sample now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/water-based-adhesive-market
Water-Based Adhesives Market – Segmentation Analysis
- The use of synthetic polymers will grow significantly in automotive and construction industries. This will drive the demand for synthetic water-based adhesives in the global market.
- Polyvinyl acetate and ethylene vinyl acetate are the most common type of resins that are widely used in water-based adhesives, while acrylics are quickly gaining market share due to their superior bonding properties.
- The extensive use of water-based adhesives in clear packaging will amplify the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation by Formulation
- Natural Polymer
- Synthetic Polymer
Market Segmentation by Resin Type
- Acrylic Polymer Emulsion
- Polyvinyl Acetate Emulsion
- Styrene Butadiene Latex
- Polyurethane Dispersion
- Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Emulsion
- Others
Market Segmentation by Application
- Automotive & Transportation
- Building & Construction
- Woodworking
- Tapes & Labels
- Paper & Packaging
- Healthcare
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Indonesia
- South Korea
- Malaysia
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Belgium
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
Water-Based Adhesives Market – Vendors Landscape
Manufacturers are expected to periodically develop and launch new water-based adhesive products with innovative formulations and adapt to changing trends to ensure a sustainable presence in the water-based adhesives market. Players must focus on forging partnerships through a mergers and acquisitions strategy for new product development. Also, vendors can enhance their profitability by diversifying their product portfolios for the end-use industries. One of the key companies such as H.B. Fuller has numerous manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America, APAC, Western Europe, Africa, and Australia. The company’s organic revenues have witnessed a considerable surge in regions such as the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Companies have extensive portfolio of water-based adhesives thereby, observing heavy growth in the market.
Key Vendors
- 3M
- Arkema
- Sika
- H.B. Fuller
- Henkel
Other Prominent Vendors
- DOW
- Dymax
- Franklin International
- Jowat
- Avery Dennison
- Wacker Chemie AG
- AkzoNobel
- PPG Industries
- Lord Corporation
- Ashland
- AdCo UK
- Alfa International
- Benson Polymers
- Wisdom Adhesive Worldwide
- Sealock Adhesives
- Anabond
- Permabond
- Masterbond
- Lintec
- Delo
Explore our chemicals & materials profile to know more about the industry.
Read some of the top-selling reports:
- Hot Melt Adhesives Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
- Adhesives & Sealants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
- Epoxy Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
- Polyurethane Adhesive Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027
About Arizton
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707