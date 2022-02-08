Walter P Moore Opens Chicago Office

Chicago, IL, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global engineering firm Walter P Moore opens its 23rd domestic office in Chicago, Illinois, demonstrating growth in the Midwest region. The Chicago office officially opened on January 19, 2022.



“Our move into Chicago represents an incredible opportunity to leverage our entire platform while bringing value to our clients. Opening the office presents unique opportunities to help us maintain existing relationships and build new client connections in several of our target market sectors,” says Dilip Choudhuri, President and CEO of Walter P Moore.



Matt Wagner was named Managing Director for the firm's Diagnostics Group and will head up the new office, overseeing forensic engineering, restoration & renovation, enclosure diagnostics, and parking restoration services. With more than 20 years of experience in structural engineering design and forensic services, his expertise includes assessing and designing repairs for steel, concrete, precast concrete, masonry, and heavy timber in a variety of building types.



Managing Principal Blair Hanuschak serves as Executive Director for Structures and will oversee structural engineering, façade engineering, parking services, secure design, and construction engineering.



“Chicago is a key area for growth, and we are delighted to expand our offerings in the region. Driven by dedication and commitment, we will continue to deliver custom, creative professional services that go beyond client expectations,” says Dr. Gabriel Jiménez, Managing Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Diagnostics Group.



About Walter P Moore / www.walterpmoore.com

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services. We design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore’s 700+ professionals work across 23 U.S. offices and six international locations.

Editor’s Note: There is no period after the ‘P’ in Walter P Moore.

Attachments