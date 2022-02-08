The Judge Group Announces the Acquisition of Slayton Search Partners

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group, a leading global professional services firm, has acquired Chicago-based Slayton Search Partners, a globally respected leader in retained executive search services. The deal closed on February 1.



The Judge Group is a leading provider of consulting, learning and talent services with over 50 years’ experience. The acquisition of Slayton Search Partners brings a depth of knowledge and expertise in retained executive search to Judge’s broad portfolio.

“The acquisition of Slayton combines two leading providers of search services with decades of experience and expertise,” explains Marty Judge, III, CEO of The Judge Group. “Slayton’s reach, depth, and expertise in executive search coupled with a dedication to creating impactful client experiences make them an ideal partner for The Judge Group. Together, we will leverage our collective expertise to build new business relationships, develop deeper partnerships with existing clients, and grow into untapped markets.”

“We are very excited to have Slayton Search Partners join The Judge Group,” said Richard Slayton, Managing Partner and CEO of Slayton Search Partners. “When we looked at ways to grow our business, it became clear that it was time to extend our reach by merging with an organization that shares our dedication to client satisfaction. Through The Judge Group, Slayton will now be able to offer our clients a full suite of professional services while continuing to deliver leading executive search capabilities.”

The Judge Group will continue to operate Slayton Search Partners under that name. Slayton Search Partners counts some of North America’s most recognizable brands as clients. They have been delivering executive talent for over three decades to help organizations innovate and grow their business.

Stephen Green, President of Judge, Inc, will add Richard Slayton, Managing Partner and CEO of Slayton to his executive team. “This important acquisition greatly strengthens our expertise in the retained executive search arena,” noted Green. “We are thrilled to welcome Slayton Search Partners to the Judge family.”

The Judge Group, headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, is located at 151 South Warner Road, Wayne, PA 19087. The office can be reached at 1-800-650-0035. For more information on The Judge Group visit, https://www.judge.com.

Slayton Search Partners, headquartered in Chicago, is located at 200 South Wacker Drive, 40th Floor, Chicago, IL 60606. The office can be reached at 312-456-0080. For more information about Slayton Search Partners visit, https://www.slaytonsearch.com.

